Mumbai: A novel, green method of producing hydrogen could reduce global warming-causing greenhouse gas emissions and help countries achieve their climate goals.



'Green' hydrogen is produced by using renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. In contrast, the conventional process of making hydrogen uses fossil fuels. Hydrogen is a key input in fertilizers and refineries, so green hydrogen would help these industries cut aggregate emissions. It could also be used in steel manufacturing to reduce emissions by replacing the use of coal as the energy source and as a reducing agent . "Till now, we have been focusing on renewable energy sources for clean electricity, but for industries and the transportation sector to transition to net zero emissions, we need clean fuel; green hydrogen can play a critical role in this," Amit Kumar, a former senior director of social transformation at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), told IndiaSpend. As extreme weather events around the world drive home the urgency of climate action, countries are striving to cut emissions -- many have already announced 'net zero' targets -- to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius (°C). Green hydrogen is being seen as a key component of a worldwide, economy-wide and system-wide shift to a lower carbon footprint for humankind. In India, the central government and several states are launching programmes to support the production and use of green hydrogen. In September 2021, Kerala initiated talks with energy companies to make green hydrogen from a solar power facility at Cochin Airport. In August, the prime minister announced the National Hydrogen Mission to support India's energy transition goals. Our explainer tells you what green hydrogen is and why it is important for India. The different kinds of hydrogen India's demand for grey hydrogen --produced using fossil fuels--was around six million tonnes in 2020, according to a report by TERI. "Hydrogen is basically a colourless gas; the colours--green, blue, turquoise and grey--indicate how it is produced," said Ashish Guhan Bhaskar, an energy engineer affiliated with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), "Green hydrogen is the only clean type that uses renewable energy."