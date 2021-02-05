New Delhi: Over the last 16 years, the Union budget allocations earmarked for schemes that benefit women, called the 'Gender Budget', have remained below 5% of the total expenditure budget, and below 1% of gross domestic product (GDP). Gender Budget 2021-22 has followed this trend, and in fact, has shrunk by 26%, from Rs 2,07,261 crore ($28.4 billion) in 2020-21 (revised estimate) to Rs 1,53,326 crore ($21 billion) in 2021-22 (budget estimate).



Second, the Gender Budget has remained concentrated within a few ministries and in traditional spending areas. Only 34 of the over 70 central ministries and departments reported allocations in the Gender Budget Statement in 2021-22. Between 2005-06 and 2020-21, 90.3% of the Gender Budget was allocated to just five ministries and departments: Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Health and Family Welfare and Human Resource Development. This trend has continued in 2021-22, with the same five ministries receiving 87% of the allocations. For gender concerns to be mainstreamed, all ministries should get allocations for gender concerns, experts say .

Barring the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Gender Budget remains only 30-40% of these ministries' overall allocation. Thus, even for ministries with a preponderant share of the Gender Budget Statement, expenditure on women's needs is a small proportion.

Five schemes--PMAY (urban and rural), MGNREGS, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (a new mission subsuming existing schemes within the Ministry of Women and Child Development budget, such as Integrated Child Development Services, anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyan, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and National Creche Scheme), Samagra Shiksha and National Rural Livelihood Mission--have comprised about half the Gender Budget between 2018-19 and 2020-21. For 2021-22, allocations for these traditional schemes again comprised 53% of the Gender Budget Statement. The total allocations for the top 10 schemes increased from 64.6% of the Gender Budget in 2020-21 to 73.4% for 2021-22, indicating greater consolidation.

Gender-responsive recovery through innovation

Globally, 26 countries including India took gender-sensitive emergency measures in response to the COVID-19 economic and health crisis. A total of 992 such measures were tracked, of which 71% were for the prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls, 11% for strengthening unpaid care services and 9.5% for social protection. The remaining 8.5% were for strengthening women's economic security through labour market and fiscal support. Several countries launched innovative initiatives to respond to emerging post COVID-19 priorities over the medium term. Over the years, many experts have called for a broader, more innovative Gender Budget. To improve monitoring of outlays Gender Budgets ought to be integrated into outcome budgets, wrote Lekha Chakraborty in her paper , "Gender Responsive Budgeting, as Fiscal Innovation: Evidence from India on 'Processes'". Gender audits of major centrally-sponsored schemes would help place a gender lens on major schemes, suggested economist and 15th Finance Commission member Ashok K. Lahiri. Gender Budget ought to be prepared based on a roadmap by each ministry/department clearly showing how they plan to meet gender needs, said Aasha Kapur Mehta, head of the Centre for Gender Studies at the Institute for Human Development. Most importantly, women should be at the heart of India's post-COVID-19 recovery plans, with sustained financing for women-focussed programmes provided through gender budgeting. Mitali Nikore is a New Delhi-based economist and the founder of Nikore Associates, a youth-led policy design and economics research think tank. She is a consultant with UN Women, Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, focusing on infrastructure, industrial corridors, MSMEs and gender in South Asia and Africa. (Geetika Malhotra and Tanvi Mahant contributed to the reporting. Anushka Bansal and Chandni Ganesh contributed to the research for this report.)