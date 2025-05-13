Kachchh: In the semi-arid landscape of Kachchh in Gujarat, farmers have traditionally practised Ram-Mol, or multi-cropping, to sustain through the harshest times.

Kachchh is characterised by harsh summers and bitter winters. Until two decades back, droughts were common. Ram-Mol, that sees the cultivation of up to seven crops together, is a result of indigenous knowledge that ensures both food and fodder in such conditions, with optimal utilisation of water. It also improves soil health. Although rain-fed and weather dependent, mixed cropping ensures that even if one crop fails, the others will cover the loss for the farmer. Typically, Ram-Mol sees a mix of millets (pearl millet, sorghum), legumes (cluster bean, green gram, moth bean), and oil seeds (castor, sesame). “Some are to eat, like pearl millet and green gram; some are to sell, like castor; and some for fodder, like sorghum,” explained Rasika Gagal, whose family does Ram-Mol farming in Jawahar Nagar village. Typically, four to five of the seven native crops are grown together in Ram-Mol. It was a hot summer day when I had met some of the women and men in Jawahar Nagar village to understand the significance of Ram-Mol farming. Rasika Behn explained the wisdom of elders who, through trial and error, learnt to grow a certain combination of crops in Ram-Mol--like, when green gram and pearl millet are grown together, green gram gives a better yield than when grown alone. Ram-Mol literally means God’s crop, which is what rain-fed farming is--dependent on nature. Cultivating different crops--with different harvesting times--on the same piece of land is however a laborious process, and one of the reasons why there has been a decline in interest in this traditional form of farming. The advent of hybrid seeds--which pose a stiff competition for native varieties--and the expansion of irrigation which reduces dependency on rains, have added to this.

Emerging challenges Kaku Behn and her husband Ranchod Gagal own 30 acres of land, half of which is under Ram-Mol farming. "We grow hybrid castor in the remaining 15 acres," Gagal said. Until two years back, they had completely left Ram-Mol farming, choosing to grow only castor and cluster bean in different parcels of land. "We moved away from Ram-Mol because it was more laborious," Kaku Behn explained. "Every crop is harvested at a different time. In addition to that, hybrid seeds (of castor) give a better harvest and are of short duration." Hybrid castor gives a harvest of 1,000-1,200 kg per acre, unlike the desi variety that gives a harvest of 600-800 kg. Shyamjibhai Kag explained that the expansion of irrigation in parts of Kachchh has also played a role in the gradual change of the cropping system. "In our village, wheat, which is not a traditional crop, began to be cultivated ever since irrigation became a possibility," he said, adding that this escalated once they could access the Narmada canal's water. Kag practices Ram-Mol on half his land, about 10 acres, and grows castor on the rest of the irrigated land. This move from traditional to non-traditional crops and hybrid seeds is a step towards better remunerative opportunities. This, combined with government's policies that give a thrust to certain crops over time, like oilseeds, further aids the transition. Earlier this year, for instance, the Union government launched the National Mission on Edible Oils—Oilseeds that seeks to reduce import of oilseeds by promoting hybrid seeds. Manish Kanwat, principal scientist and head in-charge at the KVK Regional Research Station (under Central Arid Zone Research Institute) in Bhuj, however, said that growing hybrid varieties is "input intensive". "While it is important that we become self-sufficient in cereals and oilseeds, it is also true that growing hybrid seeds requires more investment in terms of fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides," Kanwat told IndiaSpend. "The government should therefore also pay attention to native seeds being grown in traditional farming systems like Ram-Mol which are ancient and certified by experience."







In Ram-mol farming, four to five crops are grown together. In this picture, pearl millet, sesame and green gram can be seen grown together.



Mixed cropping enhances food security and resilience Mixed cropping systems like Ram Mol are significant not just in terms of food security but also in the context of climate change . "Agriculture is closely related to water availability," Kanwat points out. "As a result of climatic changes, if there is a delay in monsoons, or rains are erratic and one crop fails, mixed cropping will ensure that the farmer still has a chance to cut his losses with the other crops. This is not possible with monocropping." Kachchh has seen an increase in average seasonal rainfall in the last three decades, from 378 mm to 674 mm; it has also become more erratic. In the face of such abiotic stress, Valjibhai Gagal, a farmer in Jawahar Nagar who practices Ram-Mol farming in 22 acres of his land, feels that native varieties of seeds have better tolerance than hybrid varieties. As an example, Soni Behn Gagal, a resident of the village, said that when it did not rain for almost two months after the initial monsoon shower a few years back, her desi castor field could survive the ordeal while the hybrid castor in the neighbouring fields perished. Ram-Mol is therefore suitable for a semi-arid place like Kachchh because the crops that are grown in this form of dryland farming--the legumes for instance--require less water.







Satvik, an NGO in Bhuj, conducts awareness programes on the significance of mixed farming system and has helped in the setting up of a collective of women to preserve native seeds.