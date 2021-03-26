Kolkata: The question of what poses a greater danger for the people of West Bengal--'infiltration' of Muslims from Bangladesh or migration of Hindi-speaking people from north India--is dominating the state's political discourse ahead of the state assembly election.



The Bengali nativist organisations, on their part, also cite numbers from Census 2011: Since native Muslims and Hindus of Bangladesh are predominantly Bengali-speaking, they question why the purported influx of migrants from Bangladesh has not increased the state's Bengali-speaking population. The 2011 census data show that 85.62% (78.15 million) of the state's population speaks Bengali, marginally higher than the 84.51% (67.76 million) in the 2001 census, 84.2% (29.4 million) in the 1961 census and 85.83% (58.43 million) in the 1991 census .



Both sides are using decade-old data and misinterpreting the same to create a volatile political atmosphere, said political activist Prasenjit Bose . "Those who talk about the in-migration of Hindi-speaking people do not mention the out-migration of Bengali-speaking people who have settled in other states ," he said, adding, "[This] is the key reason for Bengali-speaking population not recording any significant increase." Bengali nativist personality Garga Chatterjee is one of the most vocal activists questioning the Hindu nationalists' Muslim infiltration theory by citing no significant increase in Bengali-speaking population. "The question is how massive is the migration of Hindi-speaking people [into West Bengal] who are eating into our resources?" he said The nativists say there is an influx of Hindi-speaking peoples into Bengal from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and are calling for "preventing West Bengal's transformation into East Bihar " and " Amar mati amar maa /Uttar Pradesh hobey naa (My land, my mother will not become Uttar Pradesh)". The state's share of speakers of Hindi language groups--all Hindi dialects taken together, including Bhojpuri, Khotta, Kurmali Thar, Marwari, Rajasthani and Sadan/Sadri--has been increasing since 1961, except for in 2011. The share was 6.3 million (6.96%) in the 2011 census; 5.7 million (7.16%) in the 2001 census; 4.5 million (6.57%) in the 1991 census . In 1961, 5.95% people in the state spoke Hindi or one of the language's dialects.

The TMC has endorsed this strand in a diluted form. It has, without targeting the Hindi-speaking people in the state, called for resisting ' Borgi Hana ' (the Bargi invasion), comparing the BJP's mobilisation of leaders and organisers from other states to the Maratha invasion of the 18th century. Banerjee has repeatedly said that "Gujarat will not rule Bengal".

