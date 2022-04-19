Bengaluru: Noor Banoo, a Rohingya refugee in her 40s, living in Bengaluru, has met her three children only once since April 2017. Her husband, Mohammed Sultan, 43, and sons Nazrul*(20), Rizwan* (19) and Amir* (12), were detained by police at Thakurnagar railway station, nearly 70 km from Kolkata, for illegally entering India.



The family had crossed the Bangladesh border and were taking a train to Howrah, where they would take a train onward to Delhi, and then to Jammu. Had Noor Banoo not gone to the restroom at Bangaon station, and missed the train on that fateful April day, she too would have been in jail. It was on that train that the police detained her family. Since her family's arrest, she has run from pillar to post to collect money to set them free. The lawyer said that it would cost Rs 1 lakh to get her husband released, said Noor Banoo, a waste picker. "It took me three years to collect the money. I begged and borrowed money from other Rohingya in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu and Bengaluru, but have not been able to release my children." Her husband, Sultan, was released from Dum Dum central jail after he got bail in May 2020, but their three children--who are in a child care institution in West Bengal--are still not free because she cannot afford an additional Rs 30,000 demanded by the lawyer, she said. Predominantly Muslim, Rohingya are an ethnic group who have not been officially recognised in Myanmar, and have faced several waves of violence. Stateless Rohingya have been described as the " most persecuted minority in the world "; they fled " ethnic cleansing ", which has led to the creation of the largest refugee camp in the world, in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar. On March 21, 2022, the US Department of State "determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya". Detention is not the only issue Rohingya face in India. On March 22, Hasina Begum, a Rohingya detained in March 2021 from Jammu's Bathindi, was deported to Myanmar through the Moreh border in Manipur, leaving behind her husband Ali Johar and three young children aged 13, 11, and nine. "I was not informed officially about her deportation, apart from a call I got from an unknown number asking me to go to Manipur with my children, if we wanted to meet her," said Johar, a daily wage worker who cannot afford the travel and is now finding it hard to explain their mother's absence to the children. They have no relatives in their village in Maungdaw, the home they left because of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, and he fears the worst for Hasina. On April 7, 2022, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a public interest litigation seeking direction to the Union government and others to detect, detain, and deport "illegal immigrants" including Rohingyas and Bangladesh nationals, The Hindu had reported .

Rohingya refugees talk about their ordeal in India, as they live in temporary homes in Jammu.

Video by Irshad Hussain ( @Irshad55hussain ) and Mubashir Naik ( @sule_khaak ) "UNHCR is aware of around 240 Rohingya who are in detention for immigration-related issues, which includes some minors, who are in child care institutions," United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) India told IndiaSpend on April 11. "UNHCR continues to advocate for the non-penalisation of refugees and asylum-seekers for immigration-related issues and works together with relevant stakeholders to secure the immediate release of those arrested." As a stateless ethnic minority, nearly a million Rohingya have fled violence and death in Myanmar, and many have crossed over to India and Bangladesh. In 2021, atleast 414 refugees from Myanmar including 354 Rohingya were arrested in India. The most arrests were reported in Jammu and Kashmir (174). The UNHCR works with the support of the government of India in the protection of refugees and asylum-seekers, the UNHCR said in a statement to IndiaSpend. "There are over 47,000 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with the UNHCR, which includes over 20,000 Rohingya from Myanmar. Most refugees are able to access basic services such as health and education in India and often the documents issued by UNHCR facilitates their access to services." IndiaSpend had reported that the lack of a domestic policy on refugees and asylum-related legislation is an impediment for those seeking refuge in the country. Now, for many Rohingya, their lives are entangled in a web of inadequate legal protection and support, long detentions, and the constant fear of deportation, we report in this second part of our series on Rohingya refugees in India. You can read the first part here . Indefinite detention and uncertain future Mohammed Sultan and his children were separated after they were detained by police in the train. The children were put in a child care institution, he said. While the children have spent five years with their freedoms curtailed, Mohammed Hamid Rahman, 18, who was also in the train with them, was lucky to have spent "only 41 days" in the same shelter as Sultan's and Bano's children. "My father was able to get me released after he got help from a local NGO," said Rahman. His father Abdul Kalam, 38, who had come to India before Rahman, was grateful that he received support unexpectedly. "I do not remember the name of the organisation, but I did not have to pay anything except for my travel to Kolkata," said Kalam. The Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 categorises the children as 'child in need of care and protection', and 'child in conflict with the law'.





Noor Banoo and Mohammed Sultan, Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar, photographed here on March 24, 2022, are worried for their children who have been in a government shelter for children for nearly five years.

Photo credit: Shreehari Paliath



At least 1,178 Rohingya immigrants were arrested, detained or rescued from trafficking by police in different states, over five years to 2021, according to a December 2021 report by the think-tank, Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG). Responding to a Right To Information (RTI) application filed by IndiaSpend on March 23, 2022, the Foreigners Division/Citizenship Wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the information sought on the number of Rohingya in India, those in detention facilities, the deportation procedure, and the number of Rohingya deported to Myanmar and Bangladesh since 2017 was "not available". The application was transferred to the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Bureau of Immigration and CPIO of the Foreigners Wing. We will update the story when we receive a response. At least 12 Rohingya refugees were detained in Jammu and Kashmir on March 31, 2022, according to a report in the Indian Express. In 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in India registered 5,873 new individual asylum applications for India, a 154% increase compared to 2020, due to the "situation in Myanmar and Afghanistan", including applications from the Rohingya, IndiaSpend reported on March 14, 2022. "If someone cannot stand bail or surety for you, then the person remains in jail even after they have completed their sentence," said Ravi Nair, executive director of the South Asia Human Rights Documentation Centre (SAHRDC), a human rights network. "There are many people [refugees who are detained] who are in jail or juvenile homes even after their sentence." Sultan and Noor Banoo had to wait in Kolkata for nearly three months before they could meet their children in November 2021 "for 15 or 20 minutes". It is the only time Noor Banoo has met them in nearly five years, she said. "When I met the lawyer when I was in jail, he told me that it would cost Rs 50,000, but he demanded double the amount from my wife [to get me out of jail]. And then he demanded an additional Rs 30,000 for the children," said Sultan. IndiaSpend has not received a response from the lawyer despite multiple requests. We will update the story when we receive a response. "It is not unusual to see the detained parents being released while their children remain in the shelter homes because their cases are not heard in the same court," said Madhurima Dhanuka, programme head of the Prison Reforms Programme at the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), trying to ensure legal assistance for all persons in detention, including Rohingya. Bodi Amin, 21, has gone through a similar ordeal as have Banoo and Sultan. His brother, 16, has been in "jail with older people for nearly five years", said Amin. He is uncertain about his brother's release, despite spending nearly Rs 70,000 till date, and he has never met the lawyer. Amin, like many other Rohingya in Bengaluru, earns around Rs 400 a day as a waste picker and transfers some money to his brother in jail once every two or three months.





Bodi Amin, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, has spent nearly Rs 70,000 trying to get his brother released from detention, since 2017.

He is struggling to finance legal fees. Amin, photographed on March 24, 2022.

Photo Credit: Shreehari Paliath

