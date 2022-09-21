Standing Tall Against Patriarchal Violence: At India's Only Cafe Run By Acid Attack Survivors
The legal system can be hard for survivors of acid attacks, who have already gone through immeasurable trauma. In this video, they tell us about their struggles, and how a cafe started by Noida-based Chhanv Foundation, and run completely by acid attack survivors, is helping them overcome their pain and fulfill their goals in life.
