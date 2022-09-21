The legal system can be hard for survivors of acid attacks, who have already gone through immeasurable trauma. In this video, they tell us about their struggles, and how a cafe started by Noida-based Chhanv Foundation, and run completely by acid attack survivors, is helping them overcome their pain and fulfill their goals in life.



