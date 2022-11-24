How Seed Banks in Odisha are Promoting Organic Farming
As traditional varieties of seeds are losing ground to hybrid ones, seed banks in Odisha are trying to revive India's indigenous seed diversity while encouraging farmers to move away from chemical farming.
Many households across Odisha are taking up organic farming. At the centre of this change are seed banks, which store indigenous varieties of seeds. Learn more about how women are instrumental in bringing about the change to sustainable farming, and how a seed bank operates in this ground report by Tazeen Qureshy from Raisar, Odisha.
