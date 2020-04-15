UP reports 174 cases in highest daily increase as Indian tally crosses 11,000

Uttar Pradesh has detected 174 new COVID-19 cases on April 14--the first time it has reported more than 100 cases in a day. The previous highest single-day increase was when the state had detected 78 cases on April 6. Uttar Pradesh now has 660 confirmed cases--fewer only than Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh--and five reported deaths.

Maharashtra has reported 350 COVID-19 cases since 5 p.m. on April 14. Its previous highest single-day increase was 352 cases, reported on April 14. Overall, the state has detected nearly 2,700 cases--the most in India--and has reported 178 deaths. Punjab (90), Delhi (51) and Gujarat (33) are some of the others that have detected new cases.

Nationwide, 624 new COVID-19 cases have been detected since 5 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-four more patients have died while 119 more have recovered.

India has now detected more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country. It detected its first 1,000 cases in nearly 60 days, on March 29. By April 9, it had more than 5,000 cases, and the number has doubled in a week to 11,439, as of 8 a.m. on April 15.

Tamil Nadu has detected 31 more COVID-19 cases since 5 p.m. on April 14. This is the first time in nearly two weeks that its daily increase has fallen below 40. The state has 11% of all cases in India.

By 9 p.m. on April 14, India had tested 244,893 samples from 229,426 people; 10,307 individuals (4.2%) have been confirmed positive, noted an April 14 press release from the Indian Council of Medical Research. On April 14, 26,351 samples were tested, of which 853 (3.2%) came out positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Globally, the daily increase in cases has reduced for four consecutive days to April 14 for the first time. On April 14, 58,800 cases were reported.

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)