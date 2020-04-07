Tripura reports its first case, district-wise data released

Tripura reported its first case COVID-19 case, becoming the fifth northeastern state after Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to do so.

India has detected 140 new cases since 9 p.m. on April 6, taking the total to 4,421, of which 114 patients have died, and 326 have recovered, leaving 3,981 active cases. Thirty one states and UTs have reported confirmed cases now, and the health ministry has released a district-wise list of cases too. At 320, South Delhi had the most, followed by Mumbai (298), Kasargod (136), Hyderabad (113) and Indore (110).

All 3 deaths reported since last night were from Rajasthan, which has 288 cases. At 45, Maharashtra now has the most casualties in the country, followed by Gujarat (12) and Madhya Pradesh (9).

As of 9 p.m. on April 6, India had tested 101,068 samples, of which 4,135 individuals had been confirmed positive--a detection rate of 4%, lower than 19% in the US and 18% in Italy as of April 6 (the latest data available), our analysis shows. The US and Italy have been in the community transmission stage of the pandemic since February, while India was officially still at the “limited community transmission” stage until March 30, as per the health ministry.

On April 6, of 11,432 samples were tested in India--the most since March 19, per available data--and 311 came out positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The global daily increase in the number of cases fell for the second consecutive day on April 6 (72,900 cases), after hitting a high of 101,500 on April 4, data showed. There were more than 1.3 million confirmed cases globally on April 7.

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)