Tamil Nadu 3rd state to cross 1,000 COVID-19 cases; Kerala’s curve shows flattening

While Tamil Nadu has become the third state--after Maharashtra and Delhi--to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, Kerala which had reported India’s first COVID-19 cases on January 30 and has 376 cases overall, reported its first death since March 31 today.

India has reported 905 more COVID-19 cases and and 16 more deaths in the last 24 hours, as per ministry of health data for 5 p.m. on April 13. This was the second highest number of cases reported, fewer only than the 918 reported on April 12. Overall, India has detected 9,352 cases and has reported a total of 324 deaths from COVID-19.

The number of cases has more than doubled in the last seven days. India had reported its first 1,000 cases in nearly 60 days (March 29). The count doubled to more than 2,000 in 4 days, to more than 4,000 in another 4 days. It has more than doubled to cross 9,000 in a week.

In the 10 days to April 12, Kerala had reported an average daily increase of 13, compared to Maharashtra’s 146, and has shown signs of what is called “flattening of curve”, according to data as of 8 a.m. on April 13.

Tamil Nadu* (1,075) crossed the 500-cases mark on April 6, a month after reporting its first case on March 7.

Nagaland has become the sixth northeastern state to report a case after Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. Mizoram (1) has not reported a case since March 25 and Manipur (2) since April 3.

On March 29, states had 41,974 isolation beds in 163 hospitals for the 20% COVID-19 patients who would require hospitalisation, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the health ministry. As of 4 p.m. on April 12, these have increased to 105,980 beds in 601 hospitals for 1,671 (20% expected) cases.

Until April 12, India had conducted 206,212 tests. Yesterday, 14,855 tests were conducted in government labs and 1,913 in private labs, said Raman Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

*As of 8 a.m. on April 13, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website had shown a decrease in the number of cases from 564 to 532 in Madhya Pradesh from April 12. As of 11 a.m., the number of cases had been restored to 564, and a decrease of 32 cases had been observed in Tamil Nadu, which displayed a total of 1,075 cases.

