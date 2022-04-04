Noida: Chandni Khatoon's (26) family gets 9 kg of wheat and 6 kg of rice in a month from the ration shop. To feed his daughter, wife, three sons, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, her father buys 25 to 30 kg of rice in a month at its retail price.



"We get chana now [since the lockdown], but just 1 kg in a month. Everything else (dal, oil, spices) we buy from the shops here," she told IndiaSpend. The family prefers rice to rotis, and occasionally eats pulses, meat and vegetables, "when we can afford it," Chandni said.

Not counting the two toddlers in the household, 45 kg of rice for the seven adult members in a month translates to 214 grams of cereal per day which is less than the 345 grams recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The family lives in a three-room dwelling with mud walls, and their chief source of income is from Chandni's father's cycle rickshaw, and is complemented by Chandni's job as a domestic worker. Would Chandni's family be among India's officially poor?

There are 269.3 million people living below the poverty line in the country, as per official estimates. They are entitled to a range of benefits, such as subsidised food grain, housing and credit schemes. An accurate estimate of the number of poor is required not just for deciding the number of beneficiaries for welfare schemes but also for determining the minimum wage, said Manjula M., an economist at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Income, consumption or lack of "capabilities": what makes a person poor in India?

Chandni, who works as a domestic help in Prayagraj, makes Rs 8,000 in a month. Her father earns Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000, while her three brothers bring in Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000 between them.

While they do get subsidised grain from the Uttar Pradesh government (the criteria for identifying the urban poor vary from state to state as we explain below), the family's earnings in a good month are sufficient to keep them above the official poverty line , as calculated by the Tendulkar Committee. The line is fixed at Rs 816 per person per month in rural areas and Rs 1,000 per person per month in urban areas. However, this statistical fact has very little bearing on their life.

None of Chandni's siblings can read or have gone to school. When they need medical attention, her family has to choose between forgoing a day's wages and queuing outside the Motilal Nehru Divisional district hospital in Prayagraj, or going to a private clinic a short distance from where she lives. Unless the disease is serious (like the myolipoma, a benign tumour made of fat stored in muscular tissue, that Chandni has), the family prefers the neighbourhood clinic. Chandni's daughter was born at home in the presence of a midwife, as were the children of her brother. The city's famous schools do not admit residents of their neighbourhood, and the ones nearby are prohibitively expensive, said Chandni, so her daughter and nephew attend classes at the mosque like their parents did before them.

The poverty line is based on the expenditure required to maintain a minimum level of health, education and nutritional outcome, an improvement over the older methodology that relied solely on the calories consumed. However, it does not consider if amenities, such as good quality education and healthcare, are available to all, a problem that Chandni's family faces.

"The poverty line is not about access. The rupee value of the minimum expenditure on food, education, health, etc. required to maintain the minimum acceptable standard of living is calculated using the NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) data on consumer expenditure. Access comes into the picture when we talk about deprivation," explained Manjula.

Urban deprivation criteria still not defined: experts

The Tendulkar poverty line, although official, is not the only criterion used to identify beneficiaries for welfare schemes.