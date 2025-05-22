Mumbai: Indian cities and towns produce about 72,368 million litres of sewage per day (MLD)--enough to fill 30,000 Olympic-size swimming pools--but has the operational capacity to treat only 37% of it, and actually treats only 28%. Even the sewage treatment plants India has are often unable to cope during monsoons, are impacted by frequent power cuts, and unable to treat heavy metals and most pharmaceutical contaminants, reports show and experts say.





Source: SBM 2.0 operational Guidelines, 2021

Cities with a population of over 100,000 are covered under the AMRUT 2.0 mission , launched in 2021 for building sewerage and septage management projects and water conservation reforms. The aim is to recycle treated wastewater to meet 20% of the total urban water demand and 40% of industrial water demand at the state level. The budget for this programme is nearly Rs 3 lakh crore which includes a Union government share of Rs 76,760 crore. Of this, Rs 27,600 crore has been earmarked for sewerage and septage management projects for five years. Under AMRUT 2.0, 592 sewage/septage projects have been approved so far, for 6,739 MLD sewage treatment capacity. Of this, 2,093 MLD capacity is for recycle/reuse. We have asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs about the current status of these projects, and will update the story when we receive a response. The Union budget allocated Maharashtra, which has the country’s largest urban population, Rs 9,310 crore under AMRUT 2.0. In September 2022, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reportedly imposed fines amounting to Rs 12,000 crore on Maharashtra for not managing solid as well as liquid waste, and thus causing harm to the environment. According to the report submitted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to the NGT, Rs 7,040.71 crore was allocated for used water management projects as of September 2022. However, between August 2022 and June 2024, sewage treatment capacity increased by only 545 MLD, while sewage generation rose by 788 MLD. Of 414 urban local bodies, only 41 cities had STP s as of January 2024, while 270 have upcoming STPs. In Mumbai, the failure to adequately treat wastewater and prevent leakages is evident not only in the severe pollution of all four of its rivers, but also in the city’s growing dependence on ecologically damaging supply-side solutions, said Rishi Aggrawal, a Mumbai-based environmentalist and founder of Mumbai Sustainability Center (that runs Safai Bank of India for waste management). One such example is the proposed Gargai dam--a greenfield water storage project that will require the destruction of a pristine forest ecosystem and the felling of nearly half a million trees. “It reflects a systemic failure,” Aggrawal said, pointing out that “instead of fixing existing inefficiencies, we continue to push for projects that come at an enormous ecological cost”. To support river conservation, the Ministry has been assisting States and Union Territories by offering financial and technical support to reduce pollution in designated river stretches. This is done through the central sector scheme Namami Gange for rivers within the Ganga basin, and the centrally sponsored National River Conservation Plan for other rivers. Under the Namami Gange Programme , the government has sanctioned 161 sewage management projects at Rs 24,581 crore for creation and rehabilitation of 5,501 MLD sewage treatment capacity and laying 5,134 km of sewerage network. However, by 2022, only about 32% of the total sewage treatment capacity had been created or rehabilitated. The progress on sewer network laying was better with 81% completion. IndiaSpend has reached out to the National Mission of Clean Ganga and the MoEFCC for the latest data on progress of the mission. We will update this story when we receive a response.







Toxic foam in a polluted river near Pune