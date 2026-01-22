Chennai: In a large yard in southern Chennai, within earshot of honking vehicles on the busy highway nearby, a worker in safety gear deftly sorts the construction rubble on a moving conveyor belt—separating pieces of plastic, wood and other waste. This is one of Chennai’s two plants that process construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

C&D waste is generated during construction, demolition, renovation and maintenance, and comprises items such as soil, sand, bricks, concrete and wood. About 35 kg of waste is generated per square metre of construction, while demolition can result in 10 times that.

India generates an estimated 150 million tonnes of C&D waste every year. Up to 90% can be repurposed, for landscaping, earthworks and civil engineering projects, but only 1% is recycled, government data show.

Material such as metal rods, pipes and wooden fixtures are salvaged by the informal sector, leaving behind the bulky rubble. Of the remaining, between 10–30% is repurposed for landfilling, but the rest ends up on the roadside and in waterbodies . Illegal dumping is a rampant problem, polluting soil, air and water.

The construction sector's environmental footprint makes recycling urgent. The buildings sector in India already emits close to 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually through embodied carbon. Globally, nearly 50% of global resource extraction is directed towards housing, construction and infrastructure development.

With India's rapid urbanisation and infrastructure push, this resource demand will only intensify. Recycling C&D waste is no longer optional—it's essential to reduce both emissions and resource depletion.

India’s first C&D waste processing plant was set up in Burari, Delhi, in 2009 . Ahmedabad followed suit in 2014 . By 2024, India had 34 such plants across 28 cities, according to a review by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). “Now it’s likely to be more than 40,” says Sugeet Grover, programme manager for sustainable buildings and habitat at CSE and one of the authors of the report.





The case for processing

In Chennai, the material that Westart Sustainable Systems generates through processing is bought by a range of users including individuals and large builders. “Large aggregates are used for consolidation and backfilling in foundations, fine aggregates for flooring base and levelling—basically any non-structural use,” says J. Sundaramurthy, project head at Westart Sustainable Systems which operates the processing plants in Chennai, each of 800 tonnes-per-day (TPD) capacity.

Prosperiti Homes, a realtor in Hyderabad, saves up to 40% on raw material cost. “Recycled materials are reintegrated into our projects, significantly reducing landfill dependency and minimising environmental impact,” says V. Venkata Ramana, business development manager at Prosperiti.

The price of recycled C&D aggregates is 15–45% less depending on the aggregate; hence, products made with these aggregates are cheaper.

“There is a proposal to reduce GST [goods and services tax] on products made with recycled materials, which will bring additional cost benefit to end users,” says Manoj Saxena, director of Rise Eleven that operates processing plants in Lucknow and Bakkarwala in Delhi and also manufactures pavers, kerbstones, blocks, planters, etc. from recycled aggregates.

“Almost 95% of it is recycled. The silt is used in making pavers and bricks,” says Manish Bhartia, promoter and managing director of CFlo, a company that manufactures and installs plants across India. “Virgin sand is scarce. We’re using a lot more sand than what can be naturally replenished. Recycling gets us sustainable sand and aggregate,” says Bhartia.

Estimates suggest that India consumes more than 700 million tonnes of sand per year. Most of this is used in construction. Indiscriminate mining of river sand leads to severe degradation , including soil erosion — loss of fertile soil along Brahmaputra being one example—increase in turbidity that impacts aqua-biodiversity , and even drinking water problems as seen in Kerala .

While the government takes up replenishment studies and other initiatives for sustainable sand mining, it also advocates the use of recycled aggregates, which reduce carbon dioxide emission by 40%, estimates show.

”Recycling also solves a huge waste problem. Land lying buried under the waste gets unlocked. Leachate from dumps pollutes the soil and water, and recycling prevents that,” says Bhartia.





Processing C&D waste

C&D waste management involves collection and transportation to the plant, and then processing it. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) uses an online portal or helpline for reporting waste dumps.

“When we get information, we initiate primary collection; our team collects the C&D waste and brings it to the secondary collection centre, which is like a transit point,” says Sundaramurthy of Westart. Premier Precision, an affiliate of Westart, collects the waste.

“From the secondary collection centre, it is taken to the processing plant, employing necessary dust mitigation measures,” Sundaramurthy explains. In the plant, when the rubble moves in a conveyor, workers manually remove waste like plastic and metal. “The rubble goes through a feeder and then a jaw crusher. The crushed material gets automatically sorted size-wise and comes in different channels,” he adds.



