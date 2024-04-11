Guwahati, Assam: It has been about seven years since Milin Dutta, a 54-year-old trans man, moved back to his hometown Guwahati from the United States. Earlier, when he used to come home for vacations, he would always get a cold and a dust allergy, he recalled. It took a few years for Dutta to realise he had asthma, and it got worse in Guwahati. “I used to get asthma attacks and had to take medication for it,” he said.



While Dutta's health is better than before, he said that earlier he would go out for walks around his neighbourhood, but nowadays he no longer feels like it. “The entire city is full of dust and garbage. You don’t enjoy walking here anymore,” Dutta, who is the founder of Guwahati-based not-for-profit Anaajoree , said.

Dutta’s worries are corroborated by the latest 2023 World Air Quality Report by IQAir--a Swiss air quality monitoring group--which has ranked Guwahati as the second most polluted city in the world. According to the report, Guwahati recorded an average annual PM 2.5 concentration of 105.4 microgram per cubic metre of air (µg/m³), more than 20 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended level of 5 µg/m³. India’s own standard is higher at 40 µg/m³. PM 2.5--fine particulate matter 30 times finer than human hair--can enter the bloodstream leading to severe health issues. IndiaSpend previously reported that if India were to meet the WHO air quality standards, it could potentially extend the average lifespan of its citizens by four years. The report by IQAir placed Begusarai in Bihar as the first and Delhi as the third most polluted cities in the world. Besides, it ranked India as the third most polluted country in the world after Bangladesh and Pakistan. IndiaSpend spoke to environmentalists and experts who noted that irrespective of the Swiss air quality report, Guwahati’s pollution levels are on a higher side.







How accurate is the Swiss air quality report? Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in New Delhi, said that the Swiss air quality data for Guwahati are a bit on the higher side than the data she was able to access from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Roychowdhury added that if the Swiss air quality report has combined Byrnihat--an industrial town in Meghalaya state on the border with Assam--it is quite possible to have a high average annual PM 2.5 concentration of 105.4 for Guwahati. We reached out to IQAir for clarity on this, and we will update the story when we receive a response. In fact, Byrnihat was declared as the most polluted city in India during February in a dataset released by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). “We don’t know what method the Swiss air quality monitoring group has used. I have no way of verifying whether they have combined Byrnihat or are they attributing this number only to Guwahati city,” Roychowdhury explained. But she noted that whether the Swiss air quality report is accurate or not, is not the key point. “Key point is that in Guwahati, the overall pollution levels are on the rise. Guwahati has certain geographical disadvantages: It is more like a valley surrounded by hills and in that kind of geography, there is often the tendency for the pollution concentration to be higher because the trapping bit happens, especially during winters,” she said. Rahul Mahanta, associate professor at Cotton University’s department of physics in Guwahati, reiterated Roychowdhury’s point. He said that PM 2.5 is “basically because of black carbon, and Guwahati has had a high PM 2.5 for a while now. During the winter months, conditions change: The moisture stays, a lid forms due to cold air that flows from the hills, and particles remain suspended in the air,” Mahanta said. IndiaSpend reached out to Arup Kumar Misra, chairman of the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA). He said, “the air quality in Assam and more specifically, Guwahati, generally drops during the winter and pre-monsoon period due to lack of rainfall.” He added that Guwahati, being the largest city in the entire northeastern region, is also the main economic hub and has been going through a lot of infrastructural development. IndiaSpend also reached out to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation for comment. We will update the story when we receive a response.







Guwahati's waste dumping ground is in close proximity to the Deepor Beel wetland - Assam's only Ramsar approved site.





