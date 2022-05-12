We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
CLOSE
- Corona Coverage
- EarthCheck
- Education Check
- Factchecker
- Specials
- Web Stories
- IndiaSpend Hindi
- IndiaSpend Tamil
- About
- Donate
- Subscribe
-
Next Story
Support IndiaSpend’s award-winning investigative journalism.
Your tax-deductible contribution to IndiaSpend will help us, and other publications around the country, reveal critical stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told - stories that make a difference!