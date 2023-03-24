OFFICIALS IN MIZORAM have collated information about the influx of Chin refugees from neighbouring Myanmar in neatly bound booklets, containing copies of the identity cards, photos and other relevant details of refugees who have crossed into Mizoram and been given shelter in various camps in the states. Every camp inmate is issued a laminated ID card by the district administration in addition to the frayed pink ID slips issued by their own government in Chin State; both are precious and are stored carefully by their owners, who live in hope of one day returning to their own homes.



Advertisement

These compilations include details of what security officials say are 700 former policemen from Myanmar, who have turned against their government and fled the country for fear of reprisals. Elsewhere in the state is a low-profile group of self-exiled opposition politicians from Myanmar, who now live in private homes, a scruffy government transit house, and other locations in Mizoram. These are, for the most part, members of the now non-functional Chin state legislature back in their homeland and their families, and a few members of the national parliament. After the army took back power from the National League for Democracy (NLD) in February 2021, pro-democracy leaders of different parties including the NLD, forced into opposition and exile, formed a coalition called the National Unity Government . This now functions as a government-in-exile. Its members are scattered around various parts of the world; it has no fixed headquarters, and is not recognised by any government. Exiled leaders told the author that coordination between its members is improving, and they talk regularly across time zones and geographies.







A community kitchen where rice is cooked for all at a Chin refugee camp in Mizoram. The refugees live a hard life, but say it is better than the violence in neighbouring Myanmar.









Areca nut

