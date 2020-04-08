Maharashtra first state to report 1,000 COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra has breached the 1,000-cases mark by reporting 150 cases since 6 p.m. on April 7, taking its total to 1,018--the highest nationwide. The state reported 16 of the 25 COVID-19 deaths since 6 p.m. on April 7, taking its death toll to 64--the highest nationwide.

India has detected 405 COVID-19 cases since 6 p.m. yesterday, and 773 since yesterday morning, taking the total to 5,194, per as April 8 health ministry data at 8 a.m.

Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported two deaths each, and Andhra Pradesh has reported one.

Among the eight states with the most number of cases, Kerala has had the highest recovery rate so far at 21% (70 patients have recovered of the 336 confirmed cases), followed by Telangana at 10% (35 of 364) and Maharashtra at 8% (79 of 1,018).

Recoveries are partly dependent on the duration since cases were reported. Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported a large number of cases recently.

As of 9 p.m. on April 7, India had tested 114,015 samples. 4,616 (4%) individuals have been confirmed positive. In daily testing, 12,584 samples--the highest since March 19--were tested on April 7, of which 285 (2.3%) were positive.

This is lower than the positives confirmed for the US and Italy which are at 19% and 18%, respectively.

The number of positive samples per 100 samples has ranged from 2.3 to 5.7 from April 3 to April 7, based on available ICMR data.

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)