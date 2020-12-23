New Delhi: In January 2021, the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking the rehabilitation of thousands of families displaced more than five decades ago by the Pong Dam in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The dam had submerged the lands of over 30,000 families who were promised rehabilitation in Rajasthan, in areas irrigated by the dam's waters.



About 8,000 families are still awaiting rehabilitation --they have either not been allotted land in Rajasthan or had their allotments cancelled by the state, the Himachal Pradesh government told its legislative assembly in December 2018. The apex court on October 16 issued notices on the petition to the states of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and the water resources department of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Filed by a second-generation oustee, the petition said the Rajasthan government is violating the procedure of allotments by not convening meetings of a forum for grievances of displaced people set up under a Supreme Court order of 1996 . The governments have to file responses by January 11. The hearing is scheduled for 20 January. The story of the decades-long struggle of the Pong Dam oustees becomes relevant as India, in a bid to boost its renewable energy capacity, seeks to increase by at least 34% the installed hydroelectric capacity of big dams, from 45 gigawatts (GW) at present to 60 GW in 2030. The central government in 2019 reclassified big dams as renewable energy projects, which assures financial incentives to existing and new dam projects. But there are at least 60 ongoing land conflicts in India due to dams, according to Land Conflict Watch , a project that collects data on ongoing land conflicts in India. The Pong Dam is one among several large dams built in India in the decades after Independence, in which rehabilitation of displaced people is still not complete. The others are the Hirakud dam , Independent India's first large dam project, and the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada River where rehabilitation is incomplete since over 30 years, as IndiaSpend reported in September 2019. In 2013, India passed a new land acquisition law , the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, which made rehabilitation legally mandatory for the first time. Yet, there are at least 13 cases of land conflicts in six states related to dams built after 2013, as per the Land Conflict Watch database. (Read here , here and here .) The expansion of large dams is being proposed even as rehabilitation is yet to be completed for most of India's early dam projects, said Himanshu Thakkar of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People , a non-profit critical of large dams. The judiciary is the final hope for those seeking the completion of rehabilitation in legacy cases such as Pong Dam, he added. A slew of factors have affected the rehabilitation of families ousted in Kangra--poor planning for resettlement, state apathy, red tape and long delays, as we detail later. The Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan governments and the Ministry of Jal Shakti did not respond to calls and emails from IndiaSpend for responses. From fertile hills to desertland The Pong Dam, completed in 1975, impounded the Beas river and channeled its water up to the Thar desert in Rajasthan through India's longest canal network, the Indira Gandhi Canal . The dam submerged homes, agricultural lands and commons in 339 Kangra villages covering 75,268 acres , an area about half the size of Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 30,000 families displaced, 16,352 had lost more than one-third of their landholdings and were considered eligible for rehabilitation on alternative plots of land in Rajasthan that would be irrigated by the canal network, as per the Rajasthan Colonisation (Allotment of Government land to Pong Dam Oustees in the Rajasthan Canal Colony) Rules , 1972. Each eligible oustee was allotted 15 acres, according to the rehabilitation package agreed upon by the governments of Rajasthan and Punjab, which governed Kangra before the state of Himachal Pradesh was created. "It was difficult. People from Kangra are used to temperatures of 15-25 degrees Celsius while in Rajasthan, the temperature is above 40 degrees," said Ashok Guleria, whose father was allotted land in western Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. When Guleria's family first went to see their land, it took them a week to get there--first by bus to Pathankot, from there by train to Bhatinda and finally by bus to Bikaner where the office of the Colonisation Commissioner of the Rajasthan government was making the allotments. The 1972 Rules required oustees to present to the Rajasthan government eligibility certificates obtained from the Himachal Pradesh government. The Rajasthan government would then allot land, and provide roads, electricity, water, schools and healthcare facilities. But the plots allotted were barren and there were no civic amenities, oustees alleged. They had to walk for hours to get to the land they were allotted in Sriganganagar because there were no roads; there was no drinking water or electricity either. "We were in the desert with no drinking water facilities," Guleria pointed out. The irrigation infrastructure was in a state of disrepair, said Vinod Sharma, another oustee whose father's allotment had been cancelled by the Rajasthan government. Kangra's fertile farmlands were irrigated by perennial Himalayan streams, and the water scarcity and broken irrigation system came as a shock to the migrant families. "Our region used to feed all of Kangra. It was common to harvest large cauliflowers each weighing 4 kg--that too without fertilisers or pesticides," Sharma said. Eventually, the rehabilitated oustees began to abandon their lands or sell them, which was illegal because the 1972 Rules prohibited the sale of allotted land for 20 years. The rules also required lands to be personally cultivated by the allottees and there were annual inspections to ensure this. As people began to leave, the Rajasthan government started cancelling allotments. Landless locals were then handed the cancelled or abandoned plots, Guleria said. By 1980, the Rajasthan government had allotted land to only 9,196 Kangra families or 56% of those eligible. Of these allotments, 72% were cancelled by the state for violating the 1972 Rules, according to an affidavit filed by the Himachal Pradesh government before the Supreme Court in 1993.





'Small wonder allotments deserted'

