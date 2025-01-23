Hazaribagh/Pakur/Ranchi: In Sonbarsa, a village in Sinduari Panchayat of Barkagaon block in Jharkhand, 36-year-old Suresh (name changed) works as a security guard on land he once owned. In 2016, this land was acquired by the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Pakri Barwadih coal mining project. Suresh says he made this bargain in the hope of a better future.

Suresh, who belongs to a scheduled caste, used the compensation money to buy land near Barkagaon market. Usually, at that time, an adult received Rs 9.85 lakh as compensation, along with money in lieu for land and house, as per those who have lost their land. Currently the compensation amount is Rs 10.85 lakh. Now, Suresh says, his job is not secure, and that he and his family could be displaced yet again for another coal project. Our reporting found that his story mirrors that of many in Jharkhand’s coal belt. The displaced say skilled jobs go mostly to people who come from other states while locals, especially those from the scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, are displaced from their ancestral homes. Many who have given up their land migrate outside the state to look for livelihood opportunities. “Natural justice demands that any development activity taking place within Jharkhand should also benefit the project affected local people, who sacrifice their land, forest, water resources and other natural resources unlike migrants or investors from outside,” the 2008 Jharkhand Rehabilitation And Resettlement Policy says. “The past experience of the people indicates that most of those who were displaced due to various projects in Jharkhand, have neither been properly rehabilitated nor resettled. Thus displacement has resulted in the exodus of the local populace from the State in search of livelihood elsewhere. “The social, economic, political and cultural identity of the people of Jharkhand, especially the tribals, has been adversely affected because of the migrant groups,” it says.

Mining in Jharkhand In Jharkhand, coal mines are located in 12 out of 24 districts, with operational mines in 11 districts (Dhanbad, Bokaro, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Godda, Pakur, Deoghar, Latehar, Chatra, and Palamu. The Palamu mine is currently inoperational). Three subsidiary companies of Coal India Limited --Central Coalfields Limited ( CCL ), which has acquired 44,835.7 hectares of land, Bharat Coking Coal Limited ( BCCL ), with 24,573.8 hectares of land, and Eastern Coalfields Limited ( ECL ) with 5,670 hectares of land--have been mining coal. This amounts to at least 75,033.53 hectares (185,411.72 acres) of land, and does not include the land acquired for BCCL's West Jharia Coal Mining Area's Munidih coal mine and the Block-E coal mining area, as detailed information for these areas is unavailable. The landscape of coal mining is now changing, with the government permitting private companies to undertake commercial coal mining. Several private companies have been allocated coal blocks in Jharkhand, including the Adani Group, Rungta Metals Private Limited and other companies. The state-owned power-producing company, NTPC , is also directly acquiring coal mines for its thermal power plants, which traditionally depended on supplies from Coal India companies. It is estimated that by 2029-30, coal production in the country will increase to 1.5 billion tonnes , about 50% more than in 2023-24. Jharkhand will contribute to this production growth, and its impact will be felt in the region. Apart from coal, two other major minerals --bauxite and iron ore--are extensively mined in Jharkhand, impacting local communities. Bauxite mining is carried out in three districts-- Gumla, Lohardaga , and Latehar --covering at least 4,266.02 hectares. Iron ore mining takes place in the Singhbhum region, with 15 leases covering 16 villages and 8,407.209 hectares (20,774.64 acres). Several other minerals such as copper ore, gold ore, limestone, graphite, etc., are also mined in Jharkhand. The mining of just three major minerals means over 87,706 hectares of Jharkhand--larger than all of Bengaluru--has been acquired, and people and biodiversity displaced.







Broken promises of rehabilitation Coal projects are rapidly expanding in the Barkagaon region of Jharkhand. There is a discrepancy in the coal fields marked by the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute ( CMPDI ), found a study by the Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment ( LIFE ), a public-interest environmental law group, but the number of mines is high, with nearly 57 coal blocks in the North Karanpura Coalfield and 26 in the South Karanpura Coalfield. These span across Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Latehar and Chatra district, encompassing at least 203 villages . According to the LIFE study , the Karanpura Coalfield alone covers an area of 1,420 sq km, nearly the size of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Of this, 425.37 sq km is forest area. Mithilesh Dangi, convener of the Azadi Bachao Andolan and a resident of the Barkagaon region, says, “In the Karanpura Valley, 83 coal blocks have been identified, and once all the coal blocks start, not a single village will remain in the entire Barkagaon block; everyone will have to be displaced.” Just one coal mining project under NTPC's control, the Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project, part of the North Karanpura Coal Mining Area, involves the acquisition of 3,319.42 hectares (8,202.458 acres) of land. As per the environmental clearance granted , this includes 1,950.5 hectares of agricultural land, 101.22 hectares of land with human settlements, 643.9 hectares of forest land, and other types of land. People across 19 villages including Barkagaon, Itij, Chiruadih, Urub, Chepa, Kalan, Nagri, Jugra, Sinduari, Churchu, Arahara, Sonbarsa, Pakri-Barwadih, Chepa Khurd, Deora Kalan, Lakura, Langatu, Keri, and Dadi Kalan, are being displaced for this project. Instead of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act , 2013, land for coal projects by Public Service Undertakings is acquired under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act of 1957 (CBA, 1957). This Act does not require a social impact assessment . “The only form of compensation is monetary, which includes the market value of the land, damage to any standing crops or trees, damage to any immoveable property on the land, and reasonable expenses incidental to changing place of residence or business of the affected landowner. However, the market value of the land is, in practice, decided at the date at which the government declares its intent to acquire the land rather than the date of actual acquisition,” found a 2022 Oxford working paper . In addition, there is no protection in the CBA, 1957 for someone who has already been displaced in the past. The 2013 law asks that either previously displaced people not be displaced again or, they be awarded double the compensation. Those who have lost their land for the Pakri Barwadih mine say that the pre-decided rate for compensation is between Rs 20-24 lakh per acre, and the sum per adult person is currently Rs 10.85 lakh. The Union government has released the draft of the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill , 2024, for public comments and suggestions, with feedback sought by December 27, 2024. For areas that are not under coal mining, the 2013 land acquisition law, or the older 1894 land acquisition law is used.







Poonam Devi, a resident of Manjhali Dadi village in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, got a job after her family was displaced for a coal mine, but that garment factory shut down in 2024.



In Manjhali Dadi village of Dadikalan Panchayat, 40-year-old Poonam Devi recalls her family’s displacement due to Pakri Barwadih coal mining. They had been promised jobs when their land was acquired--she worked in a garment factory set up by Thriveni Sainik, a contractor for NTPC, while her husband, 42-year-old Vijay Kumar Mahato, drove a bulldozer for the mine. After about two years, in 2024, the garment factory shut down and Poonam lost her job. Nancy Sahay, Hazaribagh's Deputy Commissioner, acknowledged that the employment initiative for displaced women, led by the mining company Thriveni Sainik , had been discontinued, creating difficulties for affected women. She added that the government is exploring alternative employment opportunities for them. She also mentioned that as families are displaced, they are issued displacement cards to ensure their identification, and that this is an ongoing process.







Andu Ram and Anandi Devi, residents of Sonvarsha village in Hazaribagh district, standing in front of their house which they have to demolish, as this land has been acquired for a coal project.



Anandi Devi, 55 and Andu Ram, 60, lost their land in 2016 to the Pakri Barwadih project, and have to soon vacate their home too. With the money for the land, they bought land in Damudih Hazaribagh, about 20 km away from their ancestral land. “Many villagers have moved wherever they could find land. We, too, will have to leave,” Anandi says. Andu says that a job is hard to find as skilled jobs are offered to outsiders while locals get only unskilled jobs. Praveer Peter, a member of the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha , told IndiaSpend, "The lower level of education among local people results in greater harm to them, and even if the first generation affected by mining gets employment, the next generation doesn’t. Government companies have started outsourcing mining work to private companies, which has further exacerbated the employment and livelihood crisis."

In Deoria Khurd village, located in Keradari block adjacent to Barkagaon, where the Pakri Barwadih mine will be expanded, 58-year-old Bhikhalal Yadav said, “Our family's joint landholding was acquired by NTPC, and now our family is left with only 10 kattha of land.” About 79 kattha of land make up one hectare, according to a senior officer in Jharkhand’s land revenue department. “Half of Deoria Khurd has already been surveyed, and people have received compensation. If our remaining land is acquired as well, it will be extremely difficult for us; we’ll even have to think about where to sit,” says his 26-year-old daughter-in-law, Sonia Kumari. “If we move to another village, it will be very challenging. Here, we keep cows and goats--how will we manage that elsewhere? The compensation we receive for acquired land is far less than the cost of purchasing land elsewhere.” She, and other displaced peoples, say that the rate of land in nearby areas is Rs 3-20 lakh per kattha, , depending on the area and proximity to the road, while the compensation amounts to Rs 20 to Rs 24 lakh per 0.4 hectare or per 31 kattha, as per the Hazaribagh District Land Acquisition Office.