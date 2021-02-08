Shopian: On July 29, 2020, eight-year-old Irfan* was hurrying back home for lunch after attending midday prayers at a mosque in his village in Shopian district in central Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Moazam*, 17, who lived near the mosque and was known to Irfan, lured him into his house by asking for help to make a bed. Moazam then raped Irfan, his father told IndiaSpend.



Moazam was arrested on August 18, charged under sections 377 (punishment for unnatural offences) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 14 (punishment for using a child for pornographic purposes) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Amendment Act, 2019 . "We filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) in this case (51/2020) at Imam Sahib Police Station and Moazam has been charged under the POCSO Act, since both complainant and accused are minors," Imitiyaz Ahmed, sub-inspector, Shopian, confirmed to IndiaSpend. Moazam was granted bail after spending 10 days at a juvenile detention centre in Srinagar. This case is among 343 cases of child sexual abuse (CSA) reported in J&K between January and November 2020, according to official data from district Child Welfare Committees , accessed by IndiaSpend. The union territory has seen a spike in reporting of CSA cases in the two years since J&K enacted its own Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act (J&K POCS Act) in December 2018, after a furore following the gangrape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua , Jammu, in January 2018. There was a more than five-fold increase in reporting of CSA cases in the Kashmir division in 2019, compared to average cases over the four previous years. Restricted movement in Kashmir caused by first the security clampdowns after Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019, and then by the countrywide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, would likely lead to more cases of sexual abuse of children, child welfare experts told IndiaSpend. Kashmir has seen a further spike of 52% in reported CSA cases by November in 2020, compared to 2019. The central government's Child Protection Services Scheme (CPS scheme; formerly the Integrated Child Protection Scheme ) was extended to J&K in January 2018, in the immediate aftermath of the Kathua case. The CPS scheme is aimed at providing a secure, protective environment for vulnerable children, including those in situations of abuse. With the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the J&K POCSO Act was repealed and replaced by the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019. The increased reporting of CSA cases in Kashmir is attributed to both the new J&K POCS Act, 2018 followed by the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019, and improved monitoring and tracking systems after implementation of the CPS, experts told us. The increase matches a similar trend in the rest of India after the POCSO Act was first introduced in 2012, studies show. Signs of change Barriers to reporting of child abuse cases in the rest of India, particularly against persons in a position of authority known to the child, are also endemic in Kashmir, say experts. When Irfan came home crying, in bloodstained clothes, his family asked what had happened. Irfan would not reply, but locked himself in the bathroom and cried for a long time. "When Irfan finally came out, he broke down in his father's lap and, shivering, told us what had happened," Irfan's mother told IndiaSpend. Irfan's father said that he first went to speak with Moazam's family about the incident, but when they said it was all a lie and beat him up, he went to the police on July 30, the day after the alleged rape. He alleged to IndiaSpend that Moazam was a serial offender with multiple complaints against him, but no action was taken against him. "Irfan said he wanted Moazam to be in jail so that he would never see him again and feel helpless. His tears broke my heart and I immediately made up my mind to file a complaint as I do not want any parent to go through such suffering," said Irfan's father. Child welfare experts attribute the increased reporting of CSA cases to improved monitoring and tracking systems, virtually non-existent till the J&K POCS Act and CPS scheme were implemented. The POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019 stipulates that a CSA case must be disposed of within one year from the date the offence is reported. Two special POCSO courts were accordingly established, one each in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions, which has made it easier to track cases, experts told us. Between 2015 and 2018, the reported numbers of CSA cases in the Kashmir division were 30, 25, 30 and 35, respectively, data shared by district CWCs with IndiaSpend have shown. In 2019, 162 cases were reported--over 350% increase from 2018.





The increased reporting in Kashmir matches a similar trend in the rest of India after the original POCSO Act was enacted in 2012. There was a 52.5% increase in reporting of CSA cases in the rest of India in 2013 and a 53.6% increase in 2014, according to a Kannur University paper in 2019. "There is a system in place now that increases the chances of better reporting," Javid Rashid, professor of social welfare at the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, told IndiaSpend.



This was solely because there was now a system in place to report, Delhi-based child rights lawyer Anant Kumar Asthana told IndiaSpend. Similarly, with the enactment of the J&K POCSO Act, followed by extension of the POSCO (Amendment) Act in 2019, along with improved reporting systems due to the implementation of CPS scheme, there is a possibility that there will be improved understanding of mandatory reporting as well, said Asthana. Section 19 of the POCSO Act makes it mandatory for any person, including the child victim, to report an offence under the Act. Failure to report is a punishable offence, except for the child victim. Increased threat to children from lockdowns Up to one billion children aged 2-17 years globally have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence or neglect in the year to June 2020, the most recent data from the World Health Organization have shown. Efforts such as lockdowns to contain COVID-19 are also exposing children to increased risk of sexual exploitation, a joint statement by leaders of global organisations committed to ending violence against children said in April 2020. In India, a total of 13,244 complaints of child pornography, rape and gang rape were lodged with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal between March 1 and September 18, 2020, covering the entire period of the COVID-19 lockdown and early phases of reopening . Childline India Foundation , the nodal agency of the ministry of women and child development (WCD) that runs a 24-hour free, emergency phone service for children, received 3,941 calls regarding CSA cases from March 1, 2020, to September 15, 2020. From January to November 2020, another 246 CSA cases have been reported in the Kashmir division, an increase of 52% from 2019. Another 97 cases have been reported in the Jammu division in the same period.





Apart from the new laws, restricted movement in Kashmir before and during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown would also have led to increased child sexual abuse cases, experts told IndiaSpend. "Back to back lockdowns and restricted personal spaces of children within the social ecology of Kashmir [have led to increased cases]," said Rashid. "[CSA] is the least reported crime in the world but due to the clampdowns in J&K, the abuse must have increased and thus the reporting too," said Asthana.

