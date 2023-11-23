Bengaluru: What activists, environmentalists and members of various political parties could not do in over two decades, nature’s fury accomplished in a little over 10 minutes.



The 60-metre high concrete faced rock-fill dam of the 1,200 MW Teesta Stage III hydropower project in Chungthang, North Sikkim, was breached ; the power house was submerged and the bridge connecting the power house washed away by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) around midnight on October 4. A GLOF is a sudden release of water from a glacier-fed lake.

The theory that a cloudburst over South Lhonak Lake triggered the GLOF seems unlikely judging by the rainfall reported in Sikkim in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on October 4, 2023, as reported by the India Meteorological Department, which shows that it was East and South Sikkim that had high rainfall, and not the North Sikkim (Mangan) district.

The Lhonak lake GLOF-induced flash flood was compounded by the dam’s own full water load of about five million cubic metres. It is likely that the spillway tunnels were not adequate to handle such huge volumes of water.

“The spillway for the Teesta III project was designed to handle a maximum flood of 7,000 cusecs (cubic metres per second), which is a conservative estimate that accounts only for probable maximum flood due to rainfall events, but is not designed to handle a GLOF,” Himanshu Thakkar of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) has opined .

Official estimates by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority put the toll at 42 deaths as on November 1, the latest available, and 77 people are reported missing. However, media reports put the toll at 82. The state-run National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited ( NHPC ) said it estimated losses at around Rs 233.56 crore (about $28 million).

The Sikkim cabinet has constituted a high-powered committee of technical and subject matter experts to investigate the dam breach. It has also asked the vigilance police to investigate possible criminal angles in the project, right from its inception, allotment, share equity transactions and factors relating to dam safety.

We studied reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), multiple petitions filed opposing the project, and spoke to experts and activists to explain how the project’s design was changed, how there were irregularities in project allotment, how ownership of the special purpose vehicle established for the project changed, and how the state ended up spending more money and time than planned on the project.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has suo motu issued notices to the Sikkim government, Sikkim Urja Limited (formerly Teesta Urja Limited or TUL) that developed and ran the project, and the NHPC. In 2014, when the environmental clearance given to NHPC’s 520 MW Teesta-IV project was challenged, the NHPC submitted an affidavit to the NGT attesting that projects below Chungthang were safe, and this was accepted by the NGT.

Numerous public interest litigations had been filed (see, for instance, the index page of a 2011 petition here ) in the last decade in various courts seeking scrapping of the Teesta Stage III near Chungthang in Sikkim. The concerns raised included the environmental impact of the project in a highly seismic and landslide prone zone, apart from illegalities ranging from techno-economic clearance, violating the August 1996 notification in following the 51% equity holding by Sikkim government in the joint venture, to commercial commissioning and allegations of corruption , as we explain below.

In the government reply and affidavit submitted to the High Court of Sikkim in one such public interest litigation (PIL), writ petition number 40 of 2011, the then Sikkim government refuted all allegations of wrongdoing (copy of relevant page here ), saying a later law superseded the notifications on ownership structure.





The incident, and the aftermath

A Reuters report dated October 6 said the government was in the process of installing an Early Warning System (EWS) at the South Lhonak Lake. Geoscientist Simon Allen of the University of Zurich, who is involved with the EWS project, said they had planned to add a tripwire sensor that would trigger if the lake was about to burst, giving the authorities and residents a 90-minute advance warning.

Allen is quoted as saying that, due to logistical issues, the Indian government opted for a two-step approach to the installation.

The authorities at Chungthang were informed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP ), according to media reports, about the rise in water levels in the South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim at 10.40 p.m., giving them an hour, till 11.40 p.m., to open the spillway gates of the dam. Electronically operated gates and even hydro-mechanical gates take only a few minutes to open, but despite the warning, the gates were not opened.

According to Sunil Saraogi, executive chairman of Sikkim Urja Limited, a team had after receiving the information of the GLOF from the ITBP rushed to release the dam waters, but they were overtaken by the GLOF flash floods, and thus could not open the spillways and had to scramble to safety.

Meanwhile, glaciologists at the Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have warned that the risk has not been fully eliminated . There is a slight reduction in the ice area but almost half the glacier has not de-glaciated yet. There is a lot of water and ice in the South Lhonak Lake which makes it susceptible to more such events.

Sikkim's Forest and Environment Minister, Karma Loday Bhutia, has reportedly taken a stand against the construction of a dam in Chungthang, aligning with the sentiments of most of the town's citizens who oppose any further dam projects following the catastrophic destruction of the Teesta III dam. The people of Chungthang have also registered a first information report against Sikkim Urja Limited alleging lack of dam safety, culpable negligence, leading to loss of lives and damage to property.

This reporter has sent a detailed email questionnaire pertaining to accountability, and alleged irregularities and corruption to the Sikkim chief minister’s office, the chief secretary, secretary of the power department, and to Sikkim Urja Limited. The story will be updated when we receive a response.



