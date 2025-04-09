Patna/Lucknow/Delhi: On a hot day in the National Capital Region (NCR), tiny birds were trying to escape from a nylon net. But before any bird could succeed, the shopkeeper repaired the torn bag. This is a common site in Delhi’s kabootar bazaar or pigeon market--where scores of Indian and exotic birds are crowded in cages or bags.

An IndiaSpend investigation into bird markets in three major cities of north India--Patna, Lucknow and Delhi--reveals that these markets are a major hub for domestic and international bird smuggling , despite Indian laws prohibiting this trade. Experts also believe these markets are linked with organised crime and international wildlife trafficking. Unless there is better implementation of India’s wildlife protection laws, provision of alternate livelihoods to those involved in this trade and more awareness of the dangers of the trade, it will be difficult to regulate such markets, experts told us.







The crowds at Delhi’s kabootar bazaar.

Delhi’s pigeon market Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules , 2018, shops have to register with the relevant State Animal Welfare Board. Pets can only be sold in permanent structures with adequate provision for water, electricity, with animals housed in large enough enclosures. The rules, among several other provisions, also say that animals must have access to diets as per their needs and that their droppings should be cleaned regularly. Only healthy animals, certified by a veterinarian, can be kept in shops. But several shops in the Delhi market, which is a stone’s throw from the Jama Masjid, have rare breeds on display, including native and exotic pigeons, parakeets, ducks and lovebirds, stacked in multiple cramped columns of cages. In the past two years, the Delhi police and the forest department have conducted several raids at this market and seized a large number of birds. Meet Ashar , the Associate Director of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an organisation working to end animal cruelty, says, "Pet shops serve as a facade for the illegal wildlife trade. We raised this issue with the Delhi Police. Not a single shop in the pigeon market is registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018." "Despite the raids, the pigeon market hasn’t been shut down. However, they have reduced both the number of shops and the stock of birds," Ashar, who is also an animal rights lawyer, added. M. Harshavardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Delhi, says that if they receive any information about trade in native species at kabutar bazaar, they take appropriate action. “This year too, in coordination with the Forest Department, we conducted raids and recovered birds belonging to native species,” he said.

Patna’s Mirshikar Toli Here, about 40 shops sell birds in the market named after the hunters or Mirshikars, who once managed the king’s hunting grounds. This market is twice the size of Delhi’s kabootar bazaar. Alexandrine parakeets are bred in captivity, and brought to this market to sell. As many as 20-25 hatchlings, many without feathers, lie cramped with adult parakeets. The market also has other Indian species such as red-breasted parakeets, plum-headed parakeets with their inky blue heads, rose-ringed parakeets with deep pink neck rings, Himalayan parakeets, munias of various colours, the Himalayan mynah, weavers and bulbuls. This market also sells foreign species of parrots and lovebirds, yellow-crested cockatoos, budgerigars, java sparrows and lorikeets. Some birds appear to be sick, with shedding feathers, all cramped into dirty, smelly cages. This market also sells dogs, cats, rabbits and turtles. Aditya Shankar, a bird enthusiast living near Mirshikar Toli, shares, "Along with parrots, munias and lovebirds, I’ve also seen hawks, falcons, weavers, robin bird, the Indian Roofed Turtle, Indian Star Tortoise, monkeys and mongooses being sold here."







Alexandrine parakeet chicks in Mirshikar Toli.



All of this is in contravention to several Indian laws. The Pet Shop rules say that only healthy animals can be sold, with sick animals quarantined and treated. The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 , amended in 2022 , says that native wildlife species under Schedule I and II of the Act cannot be hunted, captured or bred, unless deemed to be a danger to life by a wildlife warden or diseased or injured beyond recovery. Schedule I includes the red-breasted parakeet and the green munia, among others, and Schedule II includes alexandrine parakeets, rose-ringed parakeets and plum-headed parakeets, all species which the reporter saw at these bird markets.







Exotic and native birds caged at Patna’s Mirshikar Toli market. Many birds at this market are sold in contravention of several Indian laws.

To regulate the trade of exotic wildlife, the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Act, 2022 incorporated species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora ( CITES ) under Schedule IV. The Act says anyone who owns these species should report its possession, transfer and birth and reporting of death. According to Ashar, under this Act, offences related to animals protected under Schedule I--the highly endangered species--are treated with the highest severity. Any person found guilty of any offence against Schedule I wildlife is liable to a punishment with a minimum imprisonment term of three years, which may extend up to seven years, along with a mandatory fine of not less than Rs 25,000. In the case of a repeat offence, the minimum fine increases to Rs 1 lakh. Gaurav Ojha, the Divisional Forest Officer of Patna, says, "We take action when we get information about bird or wildlife trafficking. On multiple occasions, we have seized bird consignments from trains or buses." He refused to comment on taking action against Mirshikar Toli saying, "We will act when we receive any information."







A sick parrot at Mirshikar Toli. Indian law says that animals at shops have to be cared for well and sick animals should be quarantined.



While the forest department takes action on wildlife smuggling, taking action on Mirshikar Toli is not easy. Forest officials state that in 2022, when a raid was conducted in Mirshikar Toli, the traders resisted. Ruchi Singh, the then DFO of Patna and now posted in Aurangabad, tells IndiaSpend about one successful raid, "We received information about a bird warehouse in a house in Mirshikar Toli. Since the market was closed due to Covid-19, we did not face much difficulty during the raid. We found over 200 parakeets, hill mynas, and three Sarus Cranes, which were smuggled from Uttar Pradesh. “All three Sarus Cranes were young. One had a broken leg and was treated for three months but eventually died. The other two were rehabilitated in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park. This raid occurred during Covid-19, and no arrests were made. A notice was sent to the house owner, but no one came forward to take responsibility.” Singh says that Mirshikar Toli is involved in organised international wildlife trade, "Mirshikar acts like a wholesale market, connected to places like Kolkata and Delhi. Apart from birds, we have seen turtles, monkeys, and other animals there." The Mirshikaar Toli area falls under the jurisdiction of the Alamganj police station. Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar states that the matter pertains to the forest department and does not fall under the purview of the police. Patna City (East) Superintendent of Police K. Rangdar asked the reporter for specific details about the market and said the matter needs to be looked into.

Why illegal trade in birds continues







Java sparrows in Lucknow’s Nakkhas market.