A new paper published in the journal Science Advances said that life expectancy at birth shrunk by 2.6 years in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This study is led by Sangita Vyas and Aashish Gupta. Vyas is an economist, demographer, and Assistant Professor at CUNY Hunter College in New York, while Gupta is a sociologist and Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellow at Oxford University.

The study, using the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2019-’21), pegged India’s mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first year higher than the official figures as well as the World Health Organisation estimates. It has recorded an estimated 11.9 lakh (1.19 million) excess deaths during 2020, eight times more than official figures and 1.5 times more than the WHO’s estimates, which were rejected by the Indian government .

The study emphasised that mortality increased among younger ages groups, especially female children, signifying reasons other than COVID-19. As per the study, the loss of life expectancy in females was a year more than males. It also studied the effect of caste and religion, and estimated a higher decline of life expectancy for Muslims (5.4 years), Scheduled Tribes (4.1 years) and Scheduled Castes (2.7 years) as compared to upper caste Hindus (1.3 years).

IndiaSpend spoke to Gupta and Vyas about their findings. Excerpts:

Your paper says that there is a decline in life expectancy of 2.6 years between 2019 to 2021 - from 69.1 to 66.6. 2020 is the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. What does a decline of life expectancy signify?

Sangita Vyas: Life expectancy is a summary measure of mortality in a particular year. So if someone were exposed to mortality rates in 2019, they would be expected to live a certain number of years. In 2020, because mortality rates increased, our paper shows that someone exposed to 2020 mortality rates would be expected to live 2.6 years less.

In this paper, we're not able to identify Covid deaths by themselves. We are looking at changes in mortality from any cause. This 2.6 decline is coming about by an increase in all-cause mortality. The 2.6 year decline is larger than the decline in life expectancy in any other high-income country in the same period.

Are there any other lower and middle income countries we can compare this statistic to?

Sangita Vyas: India’s life expectancy decline is similar to or larger than declines seen in the same period in other large lower and middle income countries including Brazil, Russia and Mexico. There is not really much that's known about mortality in many lower or middle income countries like India, as most of these countries do not have a complete civil registration system. Not all births and deaths are recorded, and it is really hard to know in a comprehensive way.

How are the Indian life expectancy numbers in your paper comparable to high income countries?

Sangita Vyas: In high income countries, most of the mortality increase was among older people, as compared to middle aged persons or children. But in India we see a different pattern. We see mortality increasing at all ages, and not just for the older people. So what that actually suggests to us is that it's probably not just Covid mortality that we see reflected.

Probably the reason why we see mortality increases for children in India is because of the other effects of what happened because of the severe lockdown. There were changes to people's livelihoods. The entire health system was disrupted. which meant that many children were not not born in hospitals . So there were all these disruptions that had something to do with the increases in mortality that we see for the younger ages.

Are these mortality figures that show deaths across ages also indicative of maybe a less robust health system? During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was to be expected that older people would die in larger numbers, but the spike in deaths in the younger age groups is perhaps surprising?

Sangita Vyas: If what we know about the actual disease is correct, based on the research done in richer countries with a different population, we wouldn't see much of an increase in mortality in children. The mortality among children is likely not from Covid but probably caused by other impacts that were going on during the lockdown.

So far, the research on mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic focused on excess deaths, or death rates.

Aashish Gupta: Excess mortality compares death rates. While valuable, we should remember that death rates are not exactly comparable across place and time. For example, Kerala's death rate right now is higher than that of Uttar Pradesh. The reason is that Kerala has more older people. When you have a greater proportion of older people in your population, your death rate becomes high.

So what you can do is you can create age-standardised death rates. That's comparable across countries. The reason why demographers like life expectancy as a measure is because it gives an intuitive understanding of changes across place and across time. So what life expectancy does is that if a population experiences so and so age specific mortality rates, what would the average age of death be?

It is not a prediction and it is not a projection. It is just an estimate for a hypothetical cohort based on prevailing mortality conditions. Another feature of life expectancy is that it is more sensitive to mortality changes at younger ages than older ages.

Then you are also looking for a metric that is looking at factors other than Covid-19-related deaths?

Aashish Gupta: Yes, that is definitely the case. There is 17% change in mortality. But it matters more in India than other countries, because these mortality impacts were at younger ages. A 17% increase in mortality in the US would lead to a different calculation of life expectancy, and would lead to a lower calculation of life expectancy at birth. In India, the decline would be greater.

Do we have an understanding of how this particular disaster of Covid-19 pandemic is comparable to other disasters or wars, famines etc.

Aashish Gupta: We already know this is the biggest crisis in post-Independence India. 2021 (during the Delta wave) would be a bigger crisis, one would imagine. But the NFHS data does not allow us to calculate that period.

Women are generally more resilient and live longer. Their life expectancy is better than men. But the life expectancy declined more for women than men by one year. Why do you think the pandemic affected females more?