India’s shortage of doctors, nurses may hamper COVID19 response

As India continues its #FightAgainstCoronavirus, medical personnel are at the front battling the pandemic & providing services to prevent the spread. #India is short of the prescribed strength of nurses & doctors. Follow this thread for insights:#COVID19 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

India has 1.7 nurses per 1,000 population, 43% less than the @WHO norm (3 per 1,000). This includes nurses, midwives, women health visitors and auxiliary nurse midwives:https://t.co/jArTaRNLnq https://t.co/Lcl5J14UdL — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Overall, India has 3.07 million registered nursing personnel, govt told the Rajya Sabha on March 3, 2020: https://t.co/jArTaRwavS — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

At the isolation ward in Pathanamthitta’s general hospital, where 5 #COVID19 patients of a family are housed, a team of 7 staff nurses, 1 head nurse, 1 nursing assistant & 3 cleaning staff work 24x7. 5 staff nurses have young children, our report on Mar 19 https://t.co/3gMz6l0pSe — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

1.2 million allopathic doctors were registered in India as on Sep 30, 2019. Assuming 80% availability, 961,000 may be available for service, giving a doctor-population ratio of 1:1,404 against WHO prescribed ratio of 1:1,000, govt told Lok Sabha on Feb 7: https://t.co/aRfrDyPRKd — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Shortage of doctors varies in different states. The shortage is due to uneven rural-urban distribution. Public health/hospitals being a state subject, the primary responsibility to ensure availability of doctors in public health facilities lies with state/UT govts: govt reply — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

No data on shortage of doctors in the states are maintained centrally; states to adopt flexible norms for engaging specialist doctors for public health facilities: govt reply. India had 82% shortage of specialist doctors in 2016-17, we reported in Jan 2018https://t.co/e2JnqSlpME — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Govt & pvt sector need to increase capacity for intensive care, recruit & train additional staff, identify & equip additional buildings for triage: former health secy of Kerala, credited with effective handling of Nipah, told us in an interview:https://t.co/Icwd1YYCD0 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

(As compiled by Chaitanya Mallapur)