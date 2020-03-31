Indian cases up 227 in biggest single-day increase

227 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths have been reported in India on March 30, in the highest single-day increase in cases so far. Cases doubled in the last 5 days to reach 1,251, the health ministry’s 10:30 p.m. update said. 101 (8%) of the patients have been discharged after treatment, while 32 (2.6%) have died.

Six people who died in Telangana had participated in a religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area between March 13 and 15, the state chief minister said, leading the Centre to double down on Nizamuddin as a possible COVID-19 hotspot.

Telangana itself has 61 active cases and 13 people were discharged today, an 8 p.m. bulletin from the health department said March 30, listing one new death today, though it is unclear whether this was among the six deaths the chief minister flagged.

227 new #COVID19 cases were added on March 30, the highest single-day spike in India.

The ICMR has approved the first indigenously developed #COVID19 test kit. The test will cost Rs 1,200 as against the present cost of Rs 4,500.

Meanwhile, the tourism ministry has set up a portal and 24x7 helplines for foreign tourists stranded in India #COVID19.

(Compiled by Shreya Raman)