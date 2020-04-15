India detects over 1,000 cases for second consecutive day, govt denies community transmission

At 1,119, India has reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on April 15, health ministry data at 5 p.m. on April 15 show. April 14 saw the highest daily increase so far, at 1,462.

Despite an exponential rise in cases in the country, the government has said that “there is no community transmission in the country so far”.

Since 8 a.m. on April 15, India has reported 494 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed cases to 11,933, and more than 10,000 active cases for the first time. Fifteen more patients have died while 38 more have recovered.

Maharashtra (2,250) and Delhi (1,501) have the most active cases.

Madhya Pradesh, which has 987 COVID-19 cases, has detected 257 new cases in 24 hours--its highest single-day increase. The state has reported three deaths since 8 a.m. on April 15.

Meghalaya, which reported its first COVID-19 case on April 14, has reported six new cases and one death since this morning. It has the second most cases in the northeast after Assam (33).

In order to contain COVID-19, the health ministry has issued directions to create three categories of districts: hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where cases are being reported, and green zone districts. Around 170 districts have been declared as hotspots in India and 207 districts are potential hotspots, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the Union health ministry. Hotspots are decided based on high absolute number of cases, or if there is a doubling rate (high rate of growth).

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)