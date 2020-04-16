How Mumbai & Delhi Are Managing The Outbreak

Why are very few COVID-19 patients in Delhi’s hospitals seriously ill, while Mumbai’s hospitals have a higher proportion of more severely ill patients? Which new therapies are being tested and showing results? What does thrombosis have to do with COVID-19, and what is “happy hypoxia” that is costing some patients their lives? Is India under-reporting cases, and, above all, is the lockdown working? Govindraj Ethiraj speaks with Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory and critical care, at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, and Jeenam Shah, consultant chest physician and interventional pulmonologist at Saifee, Wockhardt and Bhatia hospitals in Mumbai.