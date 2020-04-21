How India’s Hospitals Are Managing The Surge In COVID-19 Cases

India has reported more than 1,000 cases on five of the last seven days. As parts of India begin to lift lockdown restrictions partially, and hospitals resume seeing other patients, how are Indian hospitals preparing for the potential surge of patients? Govindraj Ethiraj speaks with Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers, to find out.
India has reported more than 1,000 cases on five of the last seven days. As parts of India begin to lift lockdown restrictions partially, and hospitals resume seeing other patients, how are Indian hospitals preparing for the potential surge of patients? Govindraj Ethiraj speaks with Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers, to find out.