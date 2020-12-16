Jaipur: With fertility rates falling across states, India does not need a law enforcing a two-child norm as sought by a petitioner recently in the Supreme Court (SC), experts told IndiaSpend. Such a law could instead have unintended impacts--sex-selective and unsafe abortions and a further skew in India's sex ratio.



Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and lawyer, had asked for a law that would deny access to government jobs, subsidies, and certain rights to those with more than two children. The denied rights, as per the petition, would include the right to vote, to property and to free shelter. In its response, the Indian government told the apex court that it would not implement a mandatory two-child policy. "The Family Welfare Programme in India is voluntary in nature, which enables couples to decide the size of their family and adopt the family planning methods best suited to them according to their choice without any compulsion," said the affidavit by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "In fact, international experience shows that any coercion to have a certain number of children is counter-productive and leads to demographic distortions." However, several states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, already have some form of the two-child norm in place for those running for elected government posts or government jobs. An analysis of the government's newly-released health data showed that such laws are unnecessary: in 19 of the 22 states and union territories for which data were released, women have fewer than two children, on average. Also, Indian families still have a male preference--the sex ratio at birth in India was 896 girls for every 1,000 boys compared to a normal ratio of 943-980 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2015-17, the latest year for which data are available. This means that if families were disincentivised from having more than two children, they are more likely to to abort or abandon a daughter in the hope of having a son, worsening India's sex ratio. Failed earlier attempts Earlier, Upadhyay had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court to the same effect. In September 2019, the court had disposed of the petition, noting that laws are made in the Parliament or state legislatures and that the court does so only in rare situations. Upadhyay's PIL had also asked the first Sunday of every month be declared a "Health Day" instead of polio day and that the government be asked to spread awareness about "population explosion and provide contraceptive pill, condoms, vaccines etc. to EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] and BPL [Below Poverty Line] families, with polio vaccines". It also asked the court to direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a comprehensive report on "population explosion" and suggest ways to control it. After this petition was disposed, Upadhyay filed a petition in the SC reiterating that shortage of resources and problems such as crimes--especially against women--crowding on public transport services and in prisons could all be attributed to India's high population. In 2018 too, the SC had rejected another PIL seeking a mandatory two-child norm. Also, in February 2020, a private member bill had been moved in the Rajya Sabha by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Anil Desai seeking a constitutional amendment directing the government to offer incentives to only families with no more than two children. "The fact that population of India has already crossed over 125 crore [1.25 billion] is really frightening," the bill moved by Desai had said. India will become the world's most populous country by 2050, ahead of China, burdening its natural resources and limiting economic growth, it added. However, as experts pointed out, India really does not need to go in for coercive family planning strategies at this point. Coercive family planning not needed "Twenty-five Indian states already have fertility rates at replacement levels or near replacement levels. There is no need for coercive family planning measures," said Alok Vajpeyi, joint director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation. Fertility rates lower than replacement level fertility rates (2.1 children per woman, on average) means that the current population cannot be replaced at the prevailing population growth rate. India's total fertility rate has fallen from 3.4 children per woman, aged 15-49 years, in 1992-93 to 2.2 children in 2015-16, data from the National Family Health Survey 4 (NFHS 4) show. This is projected to fall to 1.93 by 2025, and to 1.8 by 2030, without any coercive law, per a health ministry report.





A policy to control population across all Indian states would be counterproductive, experts told IndiaSpend. States have widely varied fertility rates--for instance, in 2019-20, Bihar had a fertility rate of 3 children per woman in the 15-49 years age bracket and Sikkim, 1.1 children, as per the NFHS 5 data. That means that in Sikkim, women have fewer children than the required rate to replace the current generation.

The fertility rate across Indian states has fallen without coercive measures as family incomes increased and women were educated, IndiaSpend reported in August 2016. Socioeconomic-factors, education, modernisation, access to contraceptives, and state policies for development, all affect fertility, as we wrote. For the 22 states and union territories for which NFHS-5 data were released, 19 have below-replacement level fertility rates.



