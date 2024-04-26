Mount Abu, Rajasthan: On December 16, 2023, India confirmed its first JN.1 strain Covid-19 patient, a 79-year-old woman in Kerala. Within the next 10 days, neighbouring Karnataka reported 34 cases, 20 in Bengaluru alone, and three deaths.



In the laboratory of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) in Bengaluru, scientists knew of the sub-variant JN.1’s presence in the city around December 10, well before doctors started to see an increase in the number of patients presenting with influenza-like symptoms , in the case of JN.1, sore throat, congestion, cough, fever, fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea, and body ache.

They knew this because they had been analysing wastewater samples from 28 sewage collection points across Bengaluru for Covid-19 since January 2022.

Over four years since the pandemic first hit India, how has the public health system re-oriented to prepare for such health emergencies, which multiple studies (see this , this and this ) predict are likely to be more frequent? Critical information that could be gained from sewage surveillance for quick action is missing, thanks to a paucity of funds, and while India has improved its hospital infrastructure including the number of beds and ventilators, experts say this has not been matched with a corresponding increase in manpower.





The case for wastewater surveillance

Covid-19 samples are taken as swabs from the throat. However, the virus is also known to live and replicate in the gut, leading to a high viral load in excreta, making wastewater sampling and analysis an effective way to predict whether a community is on the verge of an outbreak. Essentially, when the concentration of the virus in wastewater shows an increasing trend, an outbreak in the community may be imminent.

“Increases in the concentration of the Covid-19 virus in wastewater occur in advance of any increase in the number of cases confirmed clinically because the shedding of the virus in excreta starts when the person is still asymptomatic, so, well before the individual approaches a doctor and gets tested,” explained Farah Ishtiaq, principal scientist, TIGS.

In the Americas, Covid-19 genetic material was seen in wastewater 56 days before the first clinically confirmed case, and 90 days before the first clinically confirmed case in Brazil.

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), has also monitored wastewater samples for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Prayagraj, Mumbai and 13 cities in Maharashtra, with similar outcomes.

“Our work has shown that wastewater surveillance can provide a 1-2 week advance warning for Covid-19,” Archana Bharadwaj Siva, senior principal scientist at CCMB, told IndiaSpend.





Why the govt isn’t allocating funds to sewage surveillance

Sewage samples can be tracked for their Covid-19 viral load as well as put through genomic sequencing to identify new and emerging variants of concern.

Across 72 countries worldwide , sewage samples from more than 4,648 sites continue to be routinely monitored for the genetic material causing coronavirus.

“Such surveillance assumes greater usefulness as an epidemiological tool that can be integrated into the public health surveillance system in highly populated regions like India, where there is also a lack of reliable data on disease burden,” said Ishtiaq.

The TIGS’s surveillance of Covid-19 in wastewater in collaboration with Biome Environmental Trust, the National Centre for Biological Sciences and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has been funded by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, USA. The CCMB’s surveillance of Covid-19 in wastewater has been funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, USA, CSIR and the SBI Foundation, Mumbai.

Siva estimates that analysing the Covid-19 viral load at a sampling site costs about Rs 400-500 per analysis (for the pipeline from sample processing until data generation). Such tests should ideally be done weekly. Analysing a sample for different variants costs about Rs 6,000 per analysis for the same pipeline.

Currently, India’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) monitors 12 diseases by laboratory testing, and the country allocates about 2.77% of its health budget for epidemiological surveillance, risk and disease control programmes. For the surveillance of wastewater for Covid-19 to be made a routine practice in cities across India beyond time-bound studies, IDSP’s list must be expanded beyond a few communicable diseases and the spending must be increased, opined Shambhavi Naik, Head of Research, Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.

IDSP uses laboratory-based surveillance to track emerging outbreaks, said Naik. “However, two kinds of new technologies need to be embraced: novel molecular diagnostic methods that allow laboratories to track diseases faster and more accurately; and digital technologies that can scan publicly available information to identify potential hotspots of outbreaks. All of this and putting in place appropriately trained personnel in the government departments will cost money.”

A senior government officer who IndiaSpend spoke to expressed scepticism for introducing sewage surveillance as a routine practice in large cities because the equipment and the kits are from overseas, and so, he felt the practice would burden the health system. He felt that the surveillance should focus on diagnostics. When IndiaSpend pointed out that testing necessitates people to come forward, which is hardly happening now that Covid-19 is no longer seen as a pandemic, and the TIGS’ and CCMB’s work shows the utility of wastewater surveillance, he said the outcomes so far are “not very significant”. Therefore, such surveillance shouldn’t be introduced until India makes diagnostic kits domestically and even then, hepatitis may be the virus that is most useful to monitor for India. India is already the world’s largest importer of medical diagnostic kits.





How sewage surveillance can help make informed public health decisions

Apart from Covid-19, wastewater surveillance can help identify trends in the occurrence of several other disease-causing viruses, and also bacteria and parasites that live in the gut and hence, are found in excreta, pointed out Siva. “The IDSP closely monitors the poliovirus. Other potential pathogens to track are adenoviruses, hepatitis A and E viruses, rotaviruses, E. coli, salmonella, shigella, ascaris, and giardia.”

“Some other potential uses of wastewater surveillance are to monitor antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through genome analyses and the illicit use of narcotics, and detect the presence of antibiotic and other pharma residues,” she added.

CCMB is analysing the AMR profiles for the various cities aforementioned under the Rockefeller-funded project.

In the Prayagraj study specifically, CCMB is receiving samples from the city’s sewage treatment plant’s inflow as well as the outflow. “Testing the outflow for pathogens and AMR is as important [as testing the inflow] because treated water released from the plant percolates into the ground, and so, is expected to be safe and free of pathogens, antimicrobial genes, etc.,” continued Siva.

The Niti Aayog’s Vision 2035: Public Health Surveillance in India report envisages “an amalgamation of plant, animal, and environmental surveillance in a One-Health approach that also includes surveillance for antimicrobial resistance and predictive capability for pandemics”.

The document alludes to surveillance as ‘Information for Action’, because the outcome of wastewater analysis must be fed back to public health authorities in a timely manner so as to inform their decisions.

In Bengaluru, “sensitivity analysis of wastewater samples helped estimate the number of infected individuals at a citywide level, which was, at times, seen to be four times the reported cases, and identify the sewer catchment areas with the most viral loads,” shared Ishtiaq. “This information was shared with the municipal authority in real-time to make decisions on a masking mandate and to increase testing in sewer catchment areas with the highest viral loads, for the early detection of asymptomatic cases.”



