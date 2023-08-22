Darumbre, Pune district: Shivani Waghule, aged four years, in her red-coloured uniform plays around and chats with her friends in an anganwadi in Darumbre, a village in Maval tehsil of Pune district. She weighs more than 12kg now and is fit--but that was not the case in September 2022. Then, she was barely 5.2 kg, falling in the ‘moderate acute malnourished’ (MAM) category. She would not play with other kids; she would not eat well. Often, she would not even come to the anganwadi, as per anganwadi worker Surekha Waghule.



During a health screening in 2022, Waghule realised that Shivani was malnourished. “We started to feed her nutritious food like upma/finger millet dosa, finger millet dessert, lunch of chapati and vegetable curry. We fed her six times a day in the anganwadi, and asked her mother Alka to feed her twice, in the morning and evening,” says Waghule. “Her weight started to increase within two months and now she is out of the malnourished category.” Shivani’s mother Alka Waghule says she was unable to take proper care of her daughter as she had to go to the farm to work. “I would leave my kids with my in-laws, who are old. Now I feed them with food given by the anganwadi didi.” Shivani is not alone. The Zila Parishad, Pune ( ZP ) in April 2020 launched the Mission Malnutrition-Free Pune drive to reduce malnutrition across the rural areas of the district. Though Covid-19 hampered its pace, the Parishad smoothened out the process after January 2022, they say. Through extensive health screening, nutrition interventions and medical care, Pune has reduced the number of malnourished children from 2,118 in January 2022 to 346 in June 2023, which includes 302 children with ‘severe acute malnutrition’ (SAM) and 44 with MAM, Jaising Girase, deputy chief executive officer of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Pune, told IndiaSpend. In addition, 153 kids underwent surgeries supported by the government; of these, 44 children had heart ailments that were successfully resolved.

What the data say Of 56 million children under five years tracked across India in February 2023 through the Poshan Tracker, an ICT application for monitoring services delivery under Mission Poshan , 7.7% were in the ‘malnourished’ category, as per information provided to the Lok Sabha by Smriti Irani, Union minister for women and child development. Overall, data from the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS) show that in 2019-21, 35.5% of children in India under five years were stunted (short for their age), 32.1% were underweight (low weight for age), 19.3% were wasted (low weight for height) and 7.7% were severely wasted. In Pune district, NFHS data show that 30.7% of children under five years were stunted in 2019-21, 32.7% were underweight, 31.4% were wasted and 14% were severely wasted. The Pune ZP tracks severe and moderate malnourishment, which are sub categories of wasting. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines SAM as severe wasting or weight for height three standard deviations below the average. MAM is moderate wasting, when weight-for-height z-scores are two or three standard deviations below the average or mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) is between 115 millimetres and <125 millimetres. Malnutrition increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Girase, but was brought under control after 2022.





The data from the Pune ZP and the NFHS do not match, as the Pune ZP data are only for the rural area of Pune and excludes areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said Girase. The difference is also because the NFHS is a sample survey while the ZP tries to screen all children under six years of age, he added.

We have reached out to officials from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, as well as to the International Institute of Population Sciences that oversees the NFHS, to understand why there is a difference in the data from the Zila Parishad and the NFHS, and will update the story when we receive a response.

How Pune reduced malnutrition Girase said the government appointed Taluka Health Officers (THO) and Child Protection Development Officers (CPDO) in each block. They in turn created teams consisting of existing healthcare workers: an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), a community health officer, an accredited social health activist (ASHA), and anganwadi workers (AWW). These teams were tasked with carrying out health checks of children, 0-6 years, in the anganwadis in their jurisdiction. Girase said that the ZP Pune working with the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services has developed a special web-based application, called Child Health Tracking System (CHTS). The app tracks 32 parameters, which teams of ANM, ASHA and AWW fill in the app after the child’s health check-up. If a kid had rashes in the eyes, for instance, the app has an option to register that.







A nutrition corner at Chandkhed anganwadi in rural Pune district, showcasing food made from local produce, fruits etc. Pune Zila Parishad is trying to reduce malnutrition through several interventions, including nutritious food at anganwadis.



Officials then analyse the collected data, marking how many fall in the SAM or MAM categories, and how many require medical treatment. Generally, they have found that kids needing treatment suffer from issues such as multivitamin deficiencies, skin diseases and heart ailments. These are referred to doctors at the district level at the Dr D Y Patil Hospital , Pune and the Sassoon General Hospital, Pune for specialised treatment. “ZP Pune, working from September 2021 to January 2022, collected data of all 331,392 children in the age group 0-6 years in the rural area of Pune district,“ said Girase. “We have found issues with 4,603 kids including 1,724 MAM, 394 SAM, and the remaining with various health issues. One hundred and fifty three kids had critical diseases like Tetralogy of Fallot [a birth defect impacting blood flow] and needed surgical intervention. We connected these kids with hospitals that are under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram ( RBSK ).” RBSK, which is a Union government scheme, involves screening children from birth to 18 years of age for ‘4 Ds’--defects at birth, diseases, deficiencies and development delays--spanning 32 common health conditions for early detection and free treatment and management, including surgeries at the tertiary level.

Ailments detected during health screening for malnutrition Since four-year-old Shreyas Bokade underwent surgery for his multiple heart disorder in May 2023, he has been active, enthusiastic and happy. Before surgery, he would get exhausted easily, not attend school and would not mix with other children in the anganwadi in Gahunje village, 28 km away from Pune city. His lips and palms would turn black, said Meena Tikhe, an anganwadi worker, as his heart was too weak to pump blood. He was malnourished and fell in the severe acute malnutrition category. His weight was 9.4 kg before surgery; post surgery, it is a healthy 14 kg. During health screening at the anganwadi, doctors realised that Shreyas had Tetralogy of Fallot. Meena Tikhe said they realised that his mother Sangita, 35, and father Popat, 37, were aware of his heart ailment. But as both of them are daily wage labourers, they were unable to follow the doctor’s advice to perform surgery costing Rs 10 lakh. The Pune ZP, with funds under a government scheme, arranged for Shreyas to have surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He still has to undergo one more surgery, but already he is fit, and able to participate in active play with his peers. “He has had problems since birth,” said Shreyas’s mother Sangita, “and doctors had told us that without surgery, he would not survive. But we had no money. Thanks to anganwadi for arranging the surgery. Now I feel happy as my son has recovered.”

Village Child Development Centres







Children at Gahunje anganwadi sing songs with anganwadi workers.

