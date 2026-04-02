Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Thirty-five-year-old Ritu Bhalla was twice diagnosed with blood cancer, at the ages of four and 11. She developed chronic hepatitis B as a long-term side-effect after cancer treatment.

Three years ago, while waiting for a follow up consultation in a hospital in Delhi, a woman who was not part of the hospital staff approached Bhalla—she asked her to provide a blood sample and sign a consent sheet to take part in a gastrointestinal clinical trial. But she did not explain why.

Bhalla asked for the information sheet or details of the study, but that only annoyed the woman, who she assumed was a trial coordinator, she said. Since no one came forward to explain the study, she refused to participate.

Experts say Bhalla’s experience isn’t a one-off occurrence. This is even as India’s regulatory framework covering clinical trials was significantly strengthened after the Supreme Court’s intervention in 2013, and subsequent amendments were made to the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules.

New rules include provisions for compensation to trial participants, and recording consent on video, especially among vulnerable populations. These, and mandatory registration of ethics committees with the central licensing authority ( CDSCO ) have improved safeguards for participants, said Poonam Bagai, founder and chairman, CanKids…KidsCan , which also hosts the Pediatric Cancer Research Institute (pCRI), an initiative focused on patient-centred paediatric oncology research.

However, “the video recording of the consent process of vulnerable trial participants isn’t happening,” said Amulya Nidhi of the Swasthya Adhikar Manch , a not-for-profit working in the clinical trials space.

Bagai said the consent process still often lacks true comprehensibility, limiting informed decision-making. “Consent forms may exist, but the key question is whether patients and families genuinely understand what participation means,” she said, noting that low health literacy remains a significant barrier in India. “Consent or assent for paediatric populations is another important area to address.”

Studies such as this conducted among rural adolescents and this among hypertensive adults show that anywhere between 60% and 75% of the population is insufficiently informed.

“Many patients who participate in clinical trials in India aren’t aware that they could suffer an adverse drug reaction, contrary to getting better, nor are they aware of their rights in such an eventuality,” said Nidhi.

Further, “the Supreme Court has recommended the establishment of an apex committee to approve new clinical trials, and for those approvals to be based on a risk-benefit-analysis, on the innovation quotient of the new therapy and its usefulness versus existing therapies, and on the unmet medical needs of the country. Still, no such apex committee meeting has happened; and trials are being independently approved,” said Nidhi.

As India moves to expand clinical trials, with the 2026-27 budget allocating Rs 10,000 crore over five years to strengthen biopharma and establish 1,000 accredited new clinical trial sites, there is a pressing need to improve patient awareness and ensure their rights are upheld.

To successfully scale clinical trials, a mindset shift from ‘guinea pig’ to ‘aware patient’ and the promotion of active patient participation is key, said Pooja Sharma, CEO, APAR Health, an organisation working to promote patient-centric research.





Awareness must to eliminate vulnerability among potential participants

Low health literacy can make families more vulnerable, especially at emotionally difficult moments such as a serious diagnosis like cancer, Bagai said.

“At the same time, limited understanding may also prevent families from considering participation in legitimate research that could offer meaningful treatment opportunities,” she added.

National level policies and programmes are seen as the best way to promote health literacy but so far these have failed in delivering health information to underserved populations, according to an analysis of health inclusivity by the Economist.

“The need of the hour is widespread public awareness initiatives in urban as well as rural India, something like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does to create awareness in the financial sector,” said Alishan Naqvee, one of India’s leading healthcare lawyers.

“Such campaigns need to be carefully crafted, as we are a large population with a huge disease burden,” said Naqvee. “A campaign shall not discourage participation in clinical trials, just as the RBI’s campaigns do not discourage people from opening bank accounts.”

In particular, awareness campaigns must target the most vulnerable people. For instance, “many trials are conducted in tribal areas, where there is a lack of health facilities and services, among less educated people,” said Vinod Shende, a health rights activist from Pune, Maharashtra. “Investigators organise free treatment camps, and illiterate, poor people get taken in.”

Alongside potential participant awareness, Sharma said there is a need for more aware researchers, who must understand “patient centricity”, and more aware clinicians who must be “aware of research as a care option”.





Subject recruitment still a grey area

India’s regulatory framework still doesn’t lay down clear guidelines for the recruitment process. “In India,” Nidhi said, “patients are usually enrolled from hospital out-patient clinics, unlike in the West where the trial is advertised and details such as the ethics committee members and other bits of information are clearly stated.”

Greater transparency in recruitment extends to informed consent. “Patients must be informed of the possibility of an adverse drug reaction, and that they have the right to pull out of the trial and be compensated for a loss,” said Nidhi, stressing that “this still doesn’t happen as it should.”

In the case of early phase clinical trials, unexpected adverse effects or even benefits are unknown at the time of designing the trial, and hence not mentioned in the consent documents. But patients must be made to understand this.

In August 2025 , a participant of a trial for cardiac failure drugs who was promised Rs 20,000 for partaking was allegedly threatened by the company conducting the trial in Hyderabad, when he complained of severe chest pain and enormous worry because a fellow participant had succumbed to similar complaints a few days previously. Contrary to being treated, the participant was given Rs 500 and referred to a government hospital.

“It’s important to observe how consent functions on the ground,” said Preetisha Choudhury, a scholar researching the regulation of informed consent in clinical trials at the Department of Law, North-Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya’s Shillong. “In many instances, patients may have signed a consent form but not truly understood the purpose of the trial, the risks involved, and their right to withdraw.”

“Socio-economic vulnerability and therapeutic misconceptions can affect [a] patient’s understanding of a trial,” she added.

Therapeutic misconceptions refer to patients anticipating better care through the trial than existing treatment, and being attracted to participate in trials because of the promise of free treatment. Intense patient counselling is crucial to minimise ‘therapeutic misconceptions’, concluded this Tata Memorial Centre study of cancer trials.





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