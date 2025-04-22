Gurugram, New Delhi and Noida: Why do large private hospitals in India track global oil prices and regime changes around the world? As the preferred tertiary healthcare provider to many unwell people in oil-rich countries, it determines how many patients they treat, according to Max Hospitals’ Medical Value Tourism (MVT) team.

India issued 463,725 visas for medical travel in 2024, a number that depends on its relations with other countries, the economic conditions in those countries and the global economy, among other things. “We haven’t issued many visas to Afghan patients since 2021, because India does not officially recognise the current Afghan regime,” said Anas Abdul Wajid, chief sales and marketing officer at Max Healthcare, New Delhi. The political upheaval in Bangladesh and the souring of ties between India and its neighbour means that fewer Bangladeshi patients will visit India, he explained. Medical tourism is of value not just to hospitals but also to other businesses that benefit from the inflow of patients and their families from abroad. “Khamsa ashra [15 in Arabic],” said a baker in response to an inquiry about the price of his flatbread from a Sudanese man. The baker can count up to 20 in Arabic, Pashto and Russian, he claimed. Behind his stall in Sector 50 in Gurugram is a restaurant that sells Arabic-style roasted meats, and on either side are hotels and accommodations for patients. Unable to speak the language and unaccustomed to the climate and crowded public spaces, patients said they are driven to India because it is the most affordable option and meets the standards of quality that they are not assured of in their home countries.

Indian tertiary care more affordable, better quality than most countries When one-year-old Zulqarnain Ali was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a condition that would require a liver transplant, his parents had two options: get the surgery done in their home country of the Philippines or to travel to Japan, the USA or India. The Philippines is also an emerging medical tourism destination, ranking 24th of 46 countries on the 2020 Medical Tourism Index. India ranks 10th on the index. “We ruled out the Philippines because his chances of survival would be lower there,” Ali’s mother, Cassandra, said. “Japan and the USA would be expensive, which left us with India.” Fluent in English, they travel to their hotel from Max Super Specialty hospital in Saket (and at times around the city) using Uber. Other than having to cook food in a kitchenette in a hotel room, their stay has been comfortable, the couple told IndiaSpend. Cassandra donated part of her liver to her son for the surgery in the first week of March, and the surgery was a success. They will stay in India for another month, when the doctors will clear their son to travel back home.







Amer Ali and Cassandra from the Philippines with their one-year-old son Zulqarnain Ali. The couple traveled to India in March for the child’s treatment.



In 2023 alone, there were 18,378 organ transplant surgeries performed in India, close to a tenth of which ( 1,851 ) were performed on foreigners, according to a report from National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for a bulk of these: 1,445 transplants among foreigners were performed in Delhi NCR. Of the total transplants performed on foreigners, only nine involved a deceased donor. The rest were from live donors who donated their bone marrow, a kidney or a part of their liver. Organ donations in India are governed by the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act 1994. Foreign nationals can get on the registry of patients in need of organs, but they will be considered for allocation only if there is no Indian available to take the organ anywhere in India. “The patient brings a donor with them, and usually it is a blood relative. We do DNA tests to ensure that there are no commercial interests involved. This is at the hospital level,” explained Abdul Wajid. NOTTO requires the donor and recipient to provide proof of relationship.

Limited food options for the sick; safety concerns Spicy food and crowded public places are what struck Serdar Niyazov as the most different from his home country Turkmenistan. With a population of 7 million , the Central Asian country has fewer people than Delhi ( 16.8 million) or Mumbai ( 12.8 million). “My wife and I don’t mind the spicy food as much as my daughter. Every restaurant I go to, I ask them not to add any spice to my food but they don’t listen. My daughter tastes the food, and after one bite, puts it down saying that it’s too spicy for her,” said the former engineer from Turkmenistan, whose name has been changed here to protect his privacy. Niyazov added that his daughter is slowly getting used to the food. This is his family’s second trip to India. His seven-year-old daughter, who was operated on for epilepsy last month, first came here when she was one. “The doctor says that she has made considerable recovery and they can take her off her medication gradually and stop it eventually.” While there are several small hotels and restaurants that cater to international patients in and around Max Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi, where the Alis and the Niyazovs are staying, Gurugram has transformed to meet the needs of foreign patients, and has more facilities for them, we found.







A restaurant and hotel in Gurugram for patients who travel to India for treatment (left). An advisory from Gurugram police for these patients in English, Arabic and Russian (right).



Abu Ismail (name changed) sat in his hotel lobby, his back turned to the dust and heat outside as he recited verses from the Quran. A resident of Iraq, the 55-year-old spoke no English. “My brother is being treated for cancer at Fortis Hospital,” he explained with the help of a translation app on his phone. The phone and a visiting card from the hotel’s manager, which has the address and phone number of the hotel, are crucial for his stay in Gurugram. The hotel where he will live for the remainder of his six-month stay is a four-storeyed building with four flats on each floor. None of the staff speak Arabic or English but inquire about their guests’ special needs through their phones or at times, a translator, according to manager Teg Bahadur. Bahadur and his colleagues provide laundry and housekeeping services to their guests with special regard for hygiene (since many of them are immunocompromised). At times, they have to intervene in arguments with autorickshaw and cab drivers on behalf of their guests. “Some of them stay for months in a country that is foreign to them. We have to make sure that they are comfortable.” Bahadur’s establishment is one of several that cater to overseas patients undergoing treatment in Gurugram’s Medanta and Fortis Hospitals. Pharmacies and dentists’ clinics in the lanes nearby have signboards that advertise their services in Arabic and Russian. Auto rickshaw drivers read their destinations off hotel visiting cards, such as the one Abu Ismail has in his front pocket, to ferry the families back.

Most medical visa holders from Bangladesh, Arabic-speaking countries India, as we said, was the tenth most attractive destination for medical tourism, as per the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21. Bangladeshi patients were given 323,498 visas in 2024, the highest number of visas for treatment in India (around 70% of all visas). This number will likely fall since the strain in the relations between India and Bangladesh, according to Abdul Wajid. This is what happened with Afghanistan in 2021. The number of Afghan nationals who visit India for treatment has fallen to one person in 2024 from 22,463 in 2021--the year in which the Taliban overthrew the US-backed regime in the landlocked South Asian country. India responded by moving its embassy from Kabul to New Delhi in August 2021.



