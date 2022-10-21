Rishikesh: Sita Devi (42), a mother of six, lives in an urban slum in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. This slum area is also known as the Bihari Basti among locals.



Sita Devi's 15-year-old son, Ramesh, is battling tuberculosis (TB), a bacterial disease that mostly affects the lungs, but can also impact the bones, lymph nodes and other parts, and can be life-threatening if not treated correctly and in time.

After Sita Devi's husband fell ill about a year back, and stopped working, she has been single-handedly responsible for their family of eight. "We are debt-ridden. We have taken a loan so that we could feed our son. We are unable to buy fruits and eggs. It's a big deal for us to give him regular meals daily," said Sita Devi, who makes a living by selling vegetables.

To provide financial assistance to patients suffering from TB, the government, in April 2018, under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTP), launched the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY). Under this scheme, TB patients are given Rs 500 every month for the duration of their treatment so that they can have nutritious meals. A typical course of treatment for TB lasts six months.

Sita Devi's son, however, has not received this amount, and he is not the only one, our reporting from Uttarakhand showed.

As per the National TB report released in March 2022, 23,574 TB patients were officially reported--known as 'notifications'--in Uttarakhand. Of these, the programme had bank details for 88.3% or 20,825 patients and just over half (56%) of the notified patients received Rs 500 under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana. Across India, 62.1% of 2,135,830 notified TB patients received this amount at least once.





Why its urgent to tackle malnutrition for TB elimination

The lack of nutrition and the risk of contracting TB are interrelated, found research published by the global organisation, the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease ( The Union ), in December 2021. The lack of nutrition makes a person more susceptible to TB, while having TB increases the chance of malnutrition. Malnourished patients also find it harder to recover from TB.

Malnutrition impacts one of every four children under five years in Uttarakhand; 27% of children are short for their age, known as stunting, and 13.2% weigh less than they should for their height, known as wasting, according to the government's National Family Health Survey-5 . As many as 59% of children below the age of five were anaemic, as were 42% of women, 15-49 years. In 2022, India was ranked 107 on the Global Hunger Index of 121 countries.

India's TB eradication drive started in 1962. On September 9, 2022, President Droupadi Murmu reiterated India's aim to eliminate TB from the country by 2025, and announced the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. India aims to reduce new TB cases to just over 4 per million, according to the 2017-2025 National TB Eradication Strategic Plan . Without tackling malnutrition, it would be difficult to eliminate TB, experts say.

The government's estimates based on a prevalence survey between 2019 and 2021, say that India has 312 cases for every 100,000 population. Uttarakhand's department of Medical Health And Family Welfare estimates that the state has 275 TB cases for every 100,000 population.

"We collect data of patients suffering from TB. However, there is no column that mentions their financial situation. The aim of the Nikshay Poshan Yojana is to provide financial assistance to people belonging to all financial backgrounds," said Manoj Verma, Dehradun district's TB officer. "The Nikshay Mitra Yojana has been launched to help families that are battling poverty so that any individual, organisation, officer or public representative can adopt TB patients and look after them."





Non-payment of the Nikshay Poshan money



