New Delhi: The Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana ( AB-PMJAY ) was launched in 2018 to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to everyone in India. In August 2022, the government announced that AB-PMJAY would also cover transgender individuals and offer them additional access to gender-affirming procedures such as sex reassignment surgery (SRS) and hormone therapy.

Two-and-a-half years since it was announced, the Ayushman Bharat TG Plus card, through which these benefits would be delivered, is yet to be rolled out. The government has also not updated the AB-PMJAY health benefit package to include gender-affirmative care. The most recent package , launched in April 2022, does not list such procedures among the 1,949 treatments offered.

AB-PMJAY has two main arms--free primary care through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (previously known as Health and Wellness Centres), and an annual health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for hospitalisations. This insurance is valid at over 31,800 empaneled hospitals across the country, of which 45% are private. The scheme claims to cover around 620 million people from 147 million families , mostly those identified as vulnerable under the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 , or by states and Union territories, and senior citizens above 70 years. Of these, the programme has verified Ayushman cards of 405.7 million people, or about 65% of the target.

Experts say bureaucratic hurdles in getting a card identifying them as transgender, stigma at hospitals and an unclear policy on healthcare access has restricted the enrollment and use of AB-PMJAY by transgender people.





Despite legal guarantees, gender-affirming care remains out of reach

Transition-related care has been shown to improve the mental health and overall well-being of transgender people. Yet, access remains limited. A 2018 study by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found that 57% of 900 transgender respondents in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi wanted sex reassignment surgery but couldn’t afford it.

More recently, a 2023 study of 377 transmasculine individuals across India found that only about a quarter had undergone any form of surgery, most commonly chest surgery. The majority said they wanted procedures--ranging from chest surgery to hysterectomy--but hadn’t been able to pursue them, largely due to financial barriers.

The cost of SRS in private hospitals reportedly ranges from Rs 2 to Rs 8 lakh depending on the procedure. This does not include pre and post-operative care. The few public hospitals that provide such procedures do so only after considerable delays and there are issues of quality healthcare, several people told IndiaSpend.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 ( TGPA 2019 ), and the 2020 Rules require the government to provide quality public healthcare to transgender people, including gender-affirming healthcare, counselling, medical insurance and separate hospital wards. But implementation has been patchy and inconsistent across states.

So far, Andhra Pradesh , Kerala , Haryana , Karnataka , Assam , Odisha , Maharashtra and Puducherry have adopted state-level transgender policies. Tamil Nadu reportedly offers free gender-affirmative procedures at select government hospitals, while Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, Guru Teg Bahadur, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals provide free SRS. Kerala reportedly reimburses surgery costs and provides Rs 3,000 a month for a year for post-operative care. Maharashtra, despite promising free surgeries , has reportedly made no budgetary provisions for the same.

“Insurers in India do not cover procedures related to sex reassignment under health insurance policies unless these are medically necessitated, say due to an accident or cancer,” said an agent from the insurance advisory platform, Ditto Insurance, who did not wish to be named. The Ayushman Bharat TG Plus Card was expected to address these gaps in affordability of gender-affirmative care.

“When the announcement was made back in August 2022, the trans community got really excited about the TG Plus card primarily because the government promised that it would cover gender affirmation procedures,” said Gautam, a 27-year-old trans man based in Mumbai. Gautam started his transition in late 2020, spending Rs 1.25 lakh on getting top surgery through a private hospital in Delhi. This does not include the sum he spent on counseling and hormone therapy.

“I paid for the surgery through my savings. I did not have any insurance back then, because I did not see the point in having something that did not cover such a basic healthcare need for my well-being. My overall experience after the surgery has been positive, but yes, spending most of my savings has stung,” he said.





Delayed payments, low package rates deter SRS inclusion in AB-PMJAY

According to Aqsa Shaikh, a trans woman and professor of community medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Delhi, “One reason for the delay in extending the health benefit package of Ayushman Bharat to include SRS and such procedures could be the difficulty in finding enough hospitals providing these services to empanel themselves with the National Health Authority (NHA), the body responsible for implementing the scheme.”

Complex sex reassignment surgeries like vaginoplasty and phalloplasty often need multi-specialty collaborations (involving urology, plastic surgery, general surgery and gynaecology).

“In India, less than 50 plastic surgeons provide major SRS. Most of these surgeons are only available in private hospitals and have a long list of clients with wait times ranging from four-six months. Most of them don’t really have any incentive to empanel themselves with the NHA, especially when Ayushman Bharat in its current form is saddled with issues of delayed claim settlement and low package rates that don’t cover the cost of providing treatment in private hospitals,” said Shaikh.

Private hospitals face six-eight months’ delay in claim settlement under the scheme, as reported by The Print last year. Since its launch, over 600 private hospitals have opted out of AB-PMJAY, citing reasons such as delayed payments and low reimbursement rates. At the same time, misuse by hospitals is also a concern. Of the 66.6 million claims reviewed by the National Anti-Fraud Unit, 270,000 claims worth Rs 562.4 crore were flagged for abuse or incorrect entries, leading to the de-empanelment of 1,114 hospitals.





Budget for transgender welfare is low and severely underutilised

“The government did not make any corresponding budgetary allocation when they announced the extension of Ayushman Bharat for trans people. Schemes can exist on paper, but implementation cannot happen without funds,” said Rituparna Neog, a transwoman who is Associate Vice Chairperson of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board and a representative for Northeast India on the National Council of Transgender Persons, a statutory body set up under TGPA 2019 to advise on policies and programmes for the transgender community.

Budget figures highlight the continued neglect of the transgender community. For the financial year 2025-2026, the allocation for the Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons scheme rose by 12.3% to Rs 76.87 crore. The scheme funds scholarships, skill training, Garima Greh (shelter homes), a health package (meant to include AB-PMJAY and gender-affirming procedures), the National Portal for Transgender Persons, and Transgender Protection Cells. Yet, even using the conservative 2011 Census estimate of the nearly 488,000 transgender population , the allocation amounts to just Rs 1,575 per transgender person for the year.

Despite modest allocations, much of the budget meant for transgender welfare remains unused. Between 2021 and 2024, only about 11% of the allocated funds were spent.