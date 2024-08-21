Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Andhra Pradesh (AP) is launching India’s first state-wide cancer screening programme targeting women aged 30 and above, for the early diagnosis of cancers of the breast, cervix and oral cavity, which jointly account for 40% of the cancer load in women.



Behind this move is the increasing burden of cancer on the state, evidenced from the growing expenditure on patients seeking cancer treatment through the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust (previously, the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust), the state-sponsored health insurance scheme .

Expenditure on cancer as a proportion of the total state expenditure on health has increased from 12.8% to 18.2% in the last five years, according to the state health department.

Medical oncology has seen the steepest increase, 423%, followed by radiation oncology, at 213% and surgical oncology, at 73%. Over all these three disciplines, the expenditure has increased 264%.

Cancer is one of the most expensive non-communicable diseases to treat, for which--various studies show-- between 34% and 84% patients incur catastrophic expenditure rates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines catastrophic health spending as out-of-pocket payments that exceed 40% of a household’s capacity to pay for healthcare. The WHO defines capacity to pay for health care as total household consumption minus a standard amount to cover basic needs (food, housing and utilities).

India’s National Health Policy 2017 deems household healthcare expenditure as being catastrophic when it exceeds 10% of the total monthly consumption expenditure or 40% of the monthly non-food consumption expenditure.

Now that this burden is falling on the state, it is prioritising the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“We propose to complete the first round of screening of women for breast, cervical and oral cancer in a year, and make this an annual exercise,” Chevvuru Hari Kiran, commissioner, health and family welfare in the AP government, told IndiaSpend.

A recent study based on the treatment of breast cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, found that women with early stage (stage I or II) breast cancer incurred 15% less expenditure on the medical plus non-medical items than patients with an advanced stage (stage III or IV).

Treating breast cancer, cervical cancer and oral cancer in the early stages could reduce the medical cost to a third in the long run, Umesh Mahantshetty, director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre , Visakhapatnam, told IndiaSpend.

“In the first few rounds of screening, we may detect prevailing cancers with advanced disease,” said Mahantshetty. “Subsequent rounds of screening will reveal early stage cancers. Diagnosing and treating early stage cancers will gradually reduce the cost incurred as compared to [what would have been spent on] the multimodality treatment in advanced stages.”

Over a period of time, regular screening may reduce the financial burden to manage cancers in the community, he said.

Essentially, early stage cancer necessitates “less intensive treatment and a shorter treatment duration, and is associated with fewer treatment-related adverse effects”, said P. Nageswara Reddy, consultant, medical oncology, and head, clinical services at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care & Advanced Research , Tirupati.

Further, the early stage diagnosis and treatment of cancer reduces mortality, 20-30% for breast cancer and 50% for cervical cancer, reckoned Reddy, and those saved can go on to make valuable contributions to the economy and society, directly or indirectly.

“Having resourceful people and intact families is the biggest return of state investment in health,” said Mahantshetty.





State-sponsored health insurance: A tale of bad economics vs welfare

To protect people from medical expenditure-induced poverty, the Niti Aayog had recommended moving towards universal health insurance coverage. To this end, the Union government, through the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, Andhra Pradesh through the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (now renamed the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust), and many other states through similar schemes have sought to pick up the cost of hospitalisation for secondary or tertiary care for the poor.

This move has helped improve access to hospital care and expanded choices for people to seek inpatient care from the public or private sectors, but only as long as the government health scheme covers the treatment.

A child, age 9, died of blood cancer in March 2024 after a three-year fight with the disease. She was treated at the government hospital in Vijayawada, her hometown, and at private hospitals in the city and in Telangana. Despite the cost of bone marrow transplantation being covered by the government-sponsored scheme, Pragati, the child’s mother, needed to take a loan of about Rs 5 lakh to cover a part of the cost.

“I am now struggling to pay back the loan,” Pragati told IndiaSpend.

Reddy pointed out that many drugs have been introduced in oncology in the last decade, including targeted therapy, immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates. While these new treatments may improve cure rates and prolong longevity, the benefits they offer are sometimes not proportional to their high costs.

Even when the health insurance scheme covers a disease, it doesn’t always protect against morbidity and mortality.

“When insurance schemes cover only hospitalisations, people are more likely to wait for symptoms to get worse and go to a hospital directly, rather than seek primary care,” Anuska Kalita, health systems specialist at the global health and population department, Harvard University, told IndiaSpend.

Late treatment in a disease like cancer usually means increased mortality. Additionally, the significant increase in government spending on such hospitalisations is of concern.

Public hospitals largely dependent on annual budgets and salaries have no real motivation to prevent disease, Kalita said, while private hospitals which earn revenue through out-of-pocket spending or case-based reimbursements through insurance have a clear incentive to over-provide often unnecessary/irrational care and do no prevention at all. “In time, these also directly lead to increase in prices set by healthcare providers.”

“Such payment models and the incentive structures that they create for the whole health system (providers and patients) become unsustainable, as we have seen even for rich economies like the US,” she added.