Latehar and Palamu, Jharkhand: Sauri Parheen’s day starts at 4 a.m. Her house is in one among the many hamlets scattered across the lush, undulating hillocks and jungles of the Chotanagpur plateau. “Jab bhatte mein jaate the, teen baje uthna padhta tha. Ab aaram se chaar baje uthte hain, aag sekte hain aur apni dincharya uske baad shuru karte hain (When I worked in the brick kiln, I had to wake up at 3 a.m. Now that I am home, I comfortably wake up at 4 a.m., sit by the fire, and then start my daily chores),” she says.



Sauri Parheen is among the 25,585 Parhaiyas (as per the 2011 census) in India, located primarily in Palamu and Latehar districts of Jharkhand. Parhaiyas are categorised as a ‘particularly vulnerable tribal group’ ( PVTG ). Identified by the Dhebar Commission in 1973, PVTGs constitute one of the most vulnerable tribal communities in India with low levels of literacy, declining population, pre-agricultural level of technology and economic backwardness. Living deep inside India’s forests and traditionally subsisting on shifting cultivation and hunting-gathering, these communities have gradually lost their traditional source of livelihood as a result of environment degradation, wildlife and forest policy, encroachment of habitats and a persistent denial of land rights, according to this 2021 study on eight PVTGs of Odisha and Jharkhand. This lack of livelihood has led to about 73% of the households in two blocks of Latehar to migrate for work, largely to perform casual labour in brick kilns and on construction projects. The migration takes place to areas as far as Bokaro, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kerala and Delhi, as found by another study on the Parhaiyas of Latehar by Anmol Somanchi, a scholar at the Paris School of Economics. With the onset of climate change, erratic monsoons and its impact increasingly being felt by the most marginalised, access to Jal, Jangal, Zameen (water, forest and land), the three most prized possessions of Parhaiyas, is getting all the more precarious. “Paani nahin hai. Jet ke mausam main toh peene ka paani nahin hota, kheti kahan se karenge? (There is no water. In the summer, we do not even have drinking water. How can we take up farming?),” asks Ranthi Parheen, who planned to go to the brick kilns of Banaras in January along with her husband, to make ends meet. This assumes significance because Palamu and Latehar fall in the rain-shadow area, making access to water difficult in normal circumstances. Added to this, extreme weather events and the concomitant poor access to water have played a major role in mass migration from Palamu, as this Down To Earth report explains.

Life in the forests: Water scarcity, precarious livelihoods and unstable education After spending some time warming herself, Sauri Parheen of Chandwa block in Latehar district starts her day. She prepares daal bhaat bhujia (lentils, rice and vegetables) for the family and gets her two young girls ready to go to the government primary school a kilometre away. The three other kids stay back home as they are too young to go to school and there is no anganwadi in the vicinity. Sauri Parheen’s daughters, however, weren’t always going to school--it was only after the mother stopped migrating that they started going. “There are only 27 children registered in the school. Most of them don’t come to school regularly, especially when their parents migrate to brick kilns in Banaras and Patna,” says Nisha Kumari, the government primary school teacher who has been teaching in the Parahiya Tola for 20 years. “In the last 20 years of my teaching, only one Parahiya girl from my school has managed to pass the 10th standard,” Kumari adds. The lack of consistency in school attendance assumes all the more significance because low levels of literacy is one of the defining criteria to identify PVTGs. Taking cognisance of this , the Union government has launched many schemes and programmes to ensure PVTG children are educated. The programmes range from Eklavya Model Residential Schools ( ERMS ) to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to pre- and post-matric scholarships. However cyclical migration, from the winter season to the monsoons, by the parents has made access to education tough for the children. “It is very difficult to get the children back on track and engage in class-room activities after they return (from migration),” Kumari explains, while filling in the attendance register. “This leads to many of them losing interest in studies and dropping out.”







Students have their mid-day meal consisting of eggs, rice and dal at the government primary school in Parhaiya Tola of Jharkhand’s Latehar. With parents migrating for work in brick kilns of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the children struggle to study.



“Despite making some marginal progress over the last couple of decades, the Parhaiyas remain a highly deprived community,” this study by Anmol Somanchi says. “Their traditional sources of livelihoods have been severely disrupted, education levels remain abysmal, and even the current cohort of children barely stay in school long enough to make anything of it. Limited accessibility and utilization of Anganwadi services and primary healthcare compromises the health of the Parhaiya population.” Parhaiya children’s lack of consistent access to education, owing to distress migration among parents, perpetuates the poverty trap. After sending her children to school, Sauri Parheen spends the day collecting fire-wood and bamboo from the forest and making soop (winnowing baskets) from bamboo, which she sells for Rs 150 each in the local market. Another source of income for her is goat-rearing. “Ab kya karein? Jeevika ke liye aur koi saadhan nahin hai kyunki paani nahin hai, toh soop banake aur bakhri charake kaam chalate hain (What else do we do? There are no other avenues of livelihood because of the scarcity of water, so we get by, making winnowing baskets and grazing goats),” she says. Ramesh Parheen lives just a few houses away from Sauri Parheen. He explains the ordeal of losing his livestock to the harsh winters of Jharkhand. “Suvar mar gaya. Kheti ke liye paani nahin hai. Peene ke liye paani nahin hai. Upaay daadan aur palayan ka hi bachta hai (My pigs died. There is no water for farming or even drinking. The only option we are left with is to migrate and get involved in ‘Dadan’ (a contract-based money lending system),” he says, beginning to climb the hills to collect fire-wood and bamboo. The lack of access to a stable source of income coupled with the onset of climate change, erratic monsoons and reduced access to water, making existing livelihoods precarious, has forced the Parhayas to migrate. In 2023 for instance, the state recorded 38% less rainfall than average during the monsoon. The Jharkhand government has finally declared 158 blocks in 17 districts of the state as drought-affected, with about 1.5 million farmers affected. Only four districts in Jharkhand recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season in 2023 and 19 districts recorded less than normal rainfall. Even during normal years, access to water is difficult, as explained by Mahboob Dada, a local community mobiliser. “As Parhaiya families live in the undulating hilly terrain, even during the rainy season, they need to walk downhill in order to collect water for drinking and agricultural purposes,” he says.





