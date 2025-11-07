Mumbai: Indian roads are increasingly becoming more dangerous for its most vulnerable users, an IndiaSpend analysis of national data shows. In a decade to 2023, road accident deaths increased 24% to about 173,000, but pedestrian deaths nearly tripled, those of two-wheeler riders nearly doubled, and cyclist deaths rose 13%.

In particular, two-wheeler deaths rose from accounting for 30% of all deaths in 2014 to 45% by 2023. Overall, every hour in 2014, India saw about five deaths of two-wheeler riders on average. This rose to about nine deaths per hour by 2023, the latest year for which data are available from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). In contrast, every other category of road users–cars and jeeps, trucks, buses and autorickshaws–saw fewer deaths in 2023 when compared to 2014. This decrease signifies some improvement overall, considering that the number of highways and vehicles keeps increasing, said Ranjit Gadgil, Program Director at Parisar . “But this puts a sharper focus on vulnerable road users like pedestrians and motorcyclists,” he explained.





Gadgil pointed to three factors for the increase in two-wheeler fatalities: First, the sheer number of people relying on two-wheelers. In 2022, the latest year for which data are available, two-wheelers accounted for 74% of vehicles registered across India. “The WHO [World Health Organization] has actually pointed out that countries should try to reduce dependence on risky modes of transport like this,” he added. Secondly, helmet use is still a major gap. “To be fully protected, the rider and pillion both need good-quality, ISI-marked helmets that are properly strapped on. Most people don’t tick all three boxes,” Gagdil explained. And third, speed is a huge factor. “Once a two-wheeler crosses 40 or 50 kilometres per hour, any crash is likely to cause severe injury or worse. A crash at that speed could easily be fatal,” he said.

Lack of public transport options India’s rising incomes and inadequate public transport options have accelerated private vehicle use, as per a 2021 study in the journal Springer Nature. Two-wheelers, as we said, accounted for 74% of all registered vehicles in 2022, up from 71% two decades ago. Registered two-wheelers increased from about 139 million in 2014 to 263 million in 2022. Concurrently, the number of registered four-wheelers rose from 26 million to 49 million. This surge in two-wheeler ownership reflects persistent gaps in affordable and reliable public transit, forcing millions--especially in rural and peri-urban areas--to depend on two-wheelers for daily mobility, according to experts like Gadgil. The resulting increase in unprotected road users combined with rising congestion has heightened safety risks across both urban and rural road networks. “The use of two-wheelers to carry children is increasing because affordable bus transport for long distances is often unavailable,” said Geetam Tiwari, Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre ( TRIPC ) Chair Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. “If safe bicycle and pedestrian paths to schools are not provided, parents tend to rely on two-wheelers to transport their children. For school-going children, bus transport should ideally be free, given the significant social benefits it provides.” Another cohort that has seen the rise of two-wheeler use is gig workers and delivery partners for India’s booming online food and grocery industry. As of March this year, quick commerce platforms Blinkit and Swiggy together had an estimated 724,000 delivery partners. Drivers are under constant pressure to meet delivery time limits, Tiwari said, explaining, “that’s why we see them taking shortcuts just to meet deadlines.” These unrealistic time targets are a huge safety concern and need to be regulated, she added. We reached out to Zomato and Swiggy for comment on how they ensure driver safety. “Our processes are designed to prioritise safety over speed,” Shweta Dutt, corporate communications manager at Zomato, told IndiaSpend. Riders complete a mandatory road safety module, are told not to overspeed or break traffic rules, and are not penalised for delays, she added. Partners are provided health and accident insurance and have access to ambulance assistance and rest points nationwide.

Rural India sees most accidents and deaths Rural India accounts for a majority of road accident deaths (69%)--up from 59% a decade ago, our analysis of MoRTH data shows. This is associated with a rise in the share of accidents–from 54% in 2019 to 61% in 2023.



