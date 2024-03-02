Noida, Uttar Pradesh: India’s workforce will be middle-aged: The median age will increase to 38 in 2050 from 30 in 2025, according to projections made by the longitudinal ageing study in india (LASI).



This is part of the demographic transition process, in which the number of births and deaths fall. When the birth rate remains constant as death rates of both children and the elderly decline, the population experiences a bulge (and an economic boom). However, if the birth rate falls, the number of working age people reduces and the proportion of the elderly increases. The proportion of elderly is increasing in the less developed nations, with about eight in 10 of the world’s elderly people expected to be living in developing nations in 2050. This causes a change in the age-dependency ratio , which has consequences for the allocation of resources towards education, healthcare and social security for the population. “As we live longer, it is important to ensure that the elderly are able to lead a healthy, fulfilling life,” says this United Nations Population Fund paper . Health and well-being are determined not only by our genes and personal characteristics but also by the physical and social environments in which we live our lives, said A.B. Dey, a geriatrics specialist and head of the geriatrics department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences , who was also one of the principal investigators on the LASI team. “Environments play an important role in determining the physical and mental capacity across a person’s life course and into older age, and also how well we adjust to loss of function and other forms of adversity that we may experience at different stages of life, and in particular in later years,” he explained. With both older people and the environments in which they live poised to change, it is imperative that the government act now to allow healthy ageing, according to experts. The first part of our series on ageing India analyses the problems before the country as it advances in age without necessarily advancing economically.

India’s demographic transition In the year 2050, the proportion of children in the Indian population under the age of 14 will be less than that of the elderly (over 60 years) for the first time in India. While those over the age of 60 will be 19.5% of the population (nearly one in five), those under the age of 14 will be 18.5% of the population.





At present, Kerala has the highest proportion of elderly population at 19.6% (which is almost equal to the projected proportion of elderly for India in 2050). Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also have a high number of people aged 60 and above, as per LASI.



