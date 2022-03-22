Gurgaon: Central government programmes on water emphasise ground water management by the community in a decentralised manner but, by and large, these schemes are silent on the availability, training and deployment of a skilled workforce for this task, especially in rural areas.



Water management at the most decentralised, local levels is often a part-time, volunteer or unpaid activity. This neither helps cultivate water security, nor does it help cultivate meaningful livelihoods to manage precious water resources, found an analysis by the global research organisation, the JustJobs Network, with Bengaluru-based Arghyam, working for safe and sustainable water.

Over 80% of India's urban and rural domestic water supplies are served by groundwater. India has 18% of the world's population but only 4% of global renewable water resources within its territory. Over 250 of 700 districts have 'critical' or 'over-exploited' groundwater levels, according to the most recent Central Ground Water Board data from 2017.

There are several programmes for water supply and management in India, with the goal of water-secure villages, including one for delivering good quality piped water supply to villages through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), for groundwater management through the Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABhY) and for water and sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Workers in these programmes should be from the community, have knowledge of the science behind groundwater and surface water, have the skills to support their community to plan water usage based on its availability, and build, operate and maintain structures and systems to ensure water security.

Rural unemployment was at 8.35% as of February 2022, as per data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. On World Water Day, our story highlights the urgent need for skilling and upskilling local workers in water management so as to address the challenges of managing limited resources. This can help India solve two crises; one of greater water insecurity as resources deplete, especially with a warming climate; and the second of a lack of gainful employment for the country's large labour force.

JustJobs's Jal Kaushal project, supported by Arghyam, tries to map the landscape of the management of rural water commons, jobs and skills at village, district and state levels. With no government body with the mandate to map this skills gap or to create job roles for water management, train or employ frontline workers, Jal Kaushal also hopes to create a blueprint for action on water security through sustainable livelihood and skills.

India is the world's largest user of groundwater, drawing 25% of global groundwater . Water security is key for India's continued socio-economic development. Nearly 62% of India's irrigated agriculture is dependent on groundwater, while some 85% of rural India's drinking water supply depends on groundwater. Groundwater, important for both lifeline and livelihood activities, is a common resource and requires adequate conservation and management.

Skilled front-line cadre for water secure villages

Indian villages are served by surface water sources such as rivers, ponds, lakes and ground water sources such as wells, tube wells, bore wells, piped water through bore wells and handpumps.

There are multiple agencies and government programmes on water, which often do not have convergence on the ground. Further, many of these schemes recognise the need for a skilled water cadre for efficient and effective implementation of the schemes, but most schemes are silent on how to ensure availability of this skilled cadre.

We reached out to the Ministry of Rural Development and to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Thursday, March 17, but did not hear back from them. The story will be updated when we receive a response.

Description of government's water-related schemes and their components