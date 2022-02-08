Bengaluru: His surma-lined eyes held some vestiges of hope, but B. Shahid Qureshi probably knew he may not ever return to his old job.



For decades, his hands had worked meat at the slaughterhouse in east Bengaluru's Tannery Road; his palms toughened and coarsened from the skilled but laborious job of a butcher. He had followed the family profession--passed from father to son--since his teens. The beef trade was the only livelihood he and others in the Qureshi community--a subgroup among Muslims--in Shivajinagar knew. Now, at 55, he is mostly unemployed--except when he finds work at a meat stall--since a new law banning the slaughter of cattle in Karnataka was enforced in early 2021. "I do not know how we will manage," said Shahid, a father of six, three of whom are finding it hard, or have discontinued, their studies. His cousin, 52-year-old Badar Qureshi, also a butcher, shared the same plight. "Things are not great at home," he said. "I am not working at all. We make do with my son's income--he works in a meat stall." His family of six, including his wife, son, two daughters, and an elder sister, just about manage on the son's earnings. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act , 2020 passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Karnataka in February 2021, compounded by the pandemic, has decimated the business of those in the beef trade. Cow slaughter was banned even before this new law, but the new law also bans the slaughter of bulls, bullocks, oxen and calves. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also completely banned the slaughter of cows in line with Article 48 of the Constitution. All states and union territories, except Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have laws on cow slaughter . Laws banning cow slaughter in nearly half of the states are roughly 50 years old, and were enacted during the tenure of the Indian National Congress, IndiaSpend reported in April 2017. "​​We will also ensure that in states where cow slaughter is still legal, (it will be) shut down," Vallabh Kathiria, chairperson of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (National Cow Commission), had told IndiaSpend in 2019. The BJP-led government had introduced two bills in 2010 and 2012 (amending a 1964 Act). The bills were withdrawn in 2014 after the change of government in the state. The law currently in effect was passed in 2021. Unlike Karnataka's 1964 Act which allowed slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes, the new law bans the slaughter of "cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock of all ages [completely], and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years." While the Act envisions the preservation and improvement of indigenous breeds of cattle, the provisions of the 2020 Act will not only "irreversibly destroy the meat industry in the state but also accelerate the decline in population of indigenous cattle", said a November 2021 report by researchers Sylvia Karpagam and Siddharth K. Joshi. With the new law increasing punishment and penalties for violating the law, expanding the definition of beef, imposing restrictions on inter- and intra-state transportation, and widening the search and seizure authority of police and other officials, livelihoods have been impacted and communities in the cattle meat business are being criminalised, stakeholders in Bengaluru told IndiaSpend. Low demand for buffalo meat For close to a year after the new law was passed, Shahid earned around Rs 300 to Rs 400 daily when he found work in a meat stall in Shivajinagar. This was less than half his daily earnings at the slaughterhouse. With inadequate earnings, he is struggling to pay a monthly rent of Rs 2,000. "There was no ban on bull and bullock slaughter before, and we would slaughter around two animals a day, sometimes more, based on demand."

While some states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala restrict the age when cattle and buffalo can be slaughtered, most states have no restrictions on slaughter of buffaloes, said Sagari R. Ramdas, a veterinary scientist, adding that it is completely "bizarre" for Karnataka to increase the age of slaughter of buffaloes to 13 years, when a buffalo is way past its productive life. "The states with the most stringent laws on cattle slaughter have nothing to say about buffaloes at all. In fact, buffaloes can be freely slaughtered in Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana." There is no demand for buffalo meat, called carabeef, in Karnataka, and in Bengaluru in particular, said Khasim Shoaib-ur-Rahaman Qureshi, president of the All India Jamiatul Quresh (AIJQ), Karnataka, a Qureshi community organisation. "In one night, our community has been impacted and daily wage earners are struggling," he said. In 2021, India was forecasted to have produced 2.41 million tonnes of bovine meat, second highest in Asia after China. In India , in 2019-20, cattle meat constituted 3.6% of all meat production, while buffalo meat contributed 18.4%. In Karnataka , cattle meat constituted 6.8%, while buffalo meat was 2%, of the total meat production.





Photo credit: Shreehari Paliath/IndiaSpend Of southern states, Karnataka has the highest number of milk and young cattle relative to population, between 18 and 24 months. For every 100 households, there are 28.8 'in-milk' and 29.9 young stock cattle, show government data . Since at least 1986-87 cow milk has contributed to more than half of the state's milk production, and has grown, with the highest in 2019-20, at 76%, indicating the significance of cow and other cattle in the agrarian economy.

The higher demand for cattle meat compared to buffalo meat is true for most states in the Deccan, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as food preferences were linked to livestock rearing, said Ramdas. "Indigenous cattle breeds thrived on these perennial grasslands of the Deccan that grew in dry, semi arid terrain and ecologies, while buffalo breeds thrived only near perennial water bodies."

IndiaSpend has asked officials at the department of animal husbandry and fisheries in Karnataka for comments on the decision to limit slaughter of buffaloes to those above 13 years, and about compensation and support for livelihood loss. We will include their response when we receive it. Cattle beef is much more tender than buffalo beef. "So telling people 'you can make do with buffalo beef' just because of Brahminic ideology and non-science is definitely an imposition," said Ramdas. Most areas in Bengaluru have reported a drop in sales in meat and even closure of shops. In the Shivajinagar area, the sale of beef, which used to be around 5,000 kg daily, has come down to 2,000 kg according to the local merchants association, said Siddharth Joshi, an independent researcher and one of the authors of the November 2021 report. "The beef merchants are the group most affected, since their occupation has been criminalised overnight," he said. Besides being an imposition on the eating habits of various communities, the ban has limited employment and livelihood opportunities of not only marginalised groups like the Qureshis, but also Dalits, who are involved in the cleaning and curing of cattle hide and skin. The leather industry employs 2.5 million people nationwide, most of them Muslim or Dalit . In 2018-19, the estimated value of cattle and buffalo skin produced in Karnataka was pegged at around Rs 8.3 crore ($1.1 million) and Rs 4.8 crore ($640,000) respectively. Surviving unemployment Shahid and Badar Qureshi, both of whom are uneducated, migrated to neighbhoring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in July 2021 to earn a livelihood. But they were unable to cope, they said. They were relegated to cleaning work at the slaughterhouses, a job they said was done by workers under them at the slaughterhouse in Bengaluru. It was a job for "labourers and not skilled butchers, and we did not feel valued", said Shahid. Slaughtering an animal was work for four people, including cleaning, and, in Bengaluru, the two would manage the others and split the money they got for the work, the cousins said. "There was no one to check on my health when I fell sick," said Badar Qureshi, who returned after less than a month in Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur, 130 km from Bengaluru. "I was promised around Rs 400 [per day], but payments were not made properly. Although they provided food, I could not sleep properly because there were six people in a tiny room." In Bengaluru, they could also take some meat of the slaughtered animal home. Now, this source of free meat is gone. About 180 million , or nearly 15% of the population, including Dalits, Muslims, Christians, Other Backward Classes and Adivasis, consume beef which forms one of the cheapest nutrient-dense foods . The impact of the ban has not just been felt by uneducated workers like Shahid and Badar, who do not have the option of shifting to other professions. M. Abdulla, 24, the eldest of four siblings, and from the Qureshi community, had to drop out of college to help his father Imran Uddin run their meat stall in Frazer Town. Both his teenage brothers had to delay their school education by a year due to the financial constraints brought on by the new law and the pandemic. The family lost more than 60% of their income, and currently earn Rs 1,000 a day for a six-member household. They make no sale when customers who prefer beef reject the option of buffalo meat. While Abdulla is now used to the monotony and rigour of cutting buffalo meat, when he had an option, he did not want to get into this business. "You know, I started a small business selling biriyani before the lockdown, but it did not work." "I have totally blocked my aspirations. My friends are doing other things, and I feel desperate sometimes," said Abdulla, who begins work at 8 a.m. and closes the shop more than 12 hours later. "I have to keep this going because my family survives on this."





