Orang Tiger Reserve: As the sun was beginning to set on a late August day over the savannah grasslands of Orang Tiger Reserve in Assam, Dhanmani Deka, a home guard in the Assam Police Department who had been married for less than a year, was out on a usual post-lunch forest patrol with colleague Sahajul Haque, a casual worker who doubles up as a mahout. Deka, 32, had been serving in the park for more than 10 years.



They were entering the forest thickets, with Deka about 10 metres behind Haque and armed with a vintage .303 rifle . “I had a stick and a khukri. It's all I have used for years. Casual workers like us aren't assigned guns,” Haque told IndiaSpend. Just a few steps in, he heard Deka's cry. “When I looked back, I saw a large tiger getting hold of him and dragging him away. I picked up the rifle and shot several rounds at the tiger in a panicked frenzy, forgetting that I wasn't authorised to do so. But the tiger vanished.” After several hours of searching, around 10 p.m., the park staff located Deka’s mutilated body. Four National Parks in Assam--Kaziranga, Nameri, Manas and Orang--are designated Tiger Reserves (TRs) under Project Tiger , the Indian government's flagship project aimed at conserving the country’s charismatic big cats. Launched in 1973 and overseen by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), these four protected areas are among the 55 tiger reserves in the country. The reserves are spread across 78,735.6 sq km, covering 2.4% of India's total land area . In July 2023, the total tiger population was estimated to be 3,925 (the estimated upper limit) in a census that used camera-trapped and non-camera trapped estimates. This was an increase from the last reported estimate of 2,967 in 2019. While Project Tiger has been a success in terms of boosting the population of big cats across the country, management effectiveness evaluation (MEE) reports by NTCA from 2023 and 2024 suggest that many tiger reserves are heavily dependent on home guards like the deceased Deka and casual workers like Haque, who lack “wildlife management orientation” and are irregularly paid. The home guards and casual workers employed as frontline staff of various tiger reserves earn between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 per month, but salaries are often delayed. In some tiger reserves, as much as 50% of the frontline staff is comprised of home guards and casual workers. As tiger reserves continue to expand, home guards and casual workers are exposed to greater occupational hazards while they continue to work without adequate training in wildlife management and at irregular and below par wages.







Dhanmani Deka, a forest home guard who had been serving in Orang Tiger Reserve in Assam, was mauled to death by a tiger on August 28, 2024.





Staff crunch in tiger reserves The MEE report by the NTCA for 2024 found that many tiger reserves across the country are facing staff crunch. The 2023 report noted that as a stop-gap arrangement, these vacant posts have been filled by “home guards and NGO service providers” who “lack proper orientation and training as far as wildlife management is concerned”.





Home guards, like the deceased Deka, form a large part of the forest frontline staff in the absence of qualified forest guards. In Assam’s Orang TR, where Deka had been mauled to death by a tiger, there are as many as 80 casual workers employed in various jobs as forest guards, mahouts, boatmen and drivers, Haque told us. Some have been working as long as two decades.

Sahabuddin Ahmed, the general secretary of the All Assam Home Guards Volunteers’ Welfare Association, told IndiaSpend that 300 home guards under the Assam Police Department are currently serving as forest guards in the tiger reserves of the state. Crucially, these temporary workers “cannot discharge the statutory duties of the forest personnel and book offence cases or prosecute the offenders in a court of law as they do not have legal powers to do so”, the 2023 MEE report points out.

Undertrained, underequipped and underpaid A para-policing unit under Assam Police, home guards are concerned with assisting the state police force in matters involving public security. The Assam Home Guards Act of 1947 states, “[I]t shall be the duty of every Home Guard promptly to obey and execute all orders issued to him by any competent authority, to collect and communicate to his immediate superior intelligence affecting the public safety, and to prevent commission of offences against person or property”. In addition to not being oriented for wildlife management and protection, the home guards are also not entitled to uniforms and ration allowances that are allotted to permanent forest personnel. The MEE 2023 report noted that in Nameri TR, “39 Home Guards are not supplied with any uniforms. The state ration allowance of Rs.2000 per month and ration allowance of Rs.860 per month provided by Project Tiger are only up to the rank of Deputy Ranger. Home Guards do not fall in the ambit of any staff welfare activities.” The remuneration home guards get for the gruelling and risky frontline work is paltry, and even so, they are not paid regularly. The 2024 MEE report by NTCA points out that “inordinate delays” in the release of NTCA funds by the state government often leads to delays in payment of salaries. According to the 2023 report , in Nameri TR, “NTCA released Rs.154.72 lakhs on 27 September [2019], but the state government released the amount only on 27 March 2020, after a gap of six months, resulting in partial utilization, of only Rs.143.776 lakhs.”







Frontline forest personnel, comprising home guards and casual workers, in Kaziranga Tiger Reserve patrolling on boat.





Vanlaldika, a casual worker serving as a forest guard of Dampa Tiger Reserve in the northeastern state of Mizoram, says, “I remember not being paid for several months at a stretch.” He has been cultivating oil palm for a few years now to boost his irregular income from his work in Dampa TR. “Most forest guards have to have an additional source of income. With the rising expenses, how can one manage with the meagre and irregular wage?” he asked. “Delay in the payment of wages is a crucial motivational issue among the frontline personnel whose work involves a great deal of risk,” said Kamal Azad, a doctoral student at Bodoland University researching tiger reserves and a former wildlife biologist with the NTCA. This has also been noted by the NTCA in its evaluation reports as a management shortcoming. For instance, in the case of Assam’s Manas TR, the 2024 report says, “Delays in fund release, inadequate funds for various purposes, and issues related to salaries and allowances are highlighted, indicating a recurring financial challenge. Timely release of funds is crucial for executing conservation.” As per a directive from Gauhati High Court on June 8, 2018, those who have served 10 years or more in temporary positions, including those employed in Assam’s tiger reserves, should receive the same pay as any grade IV government employee. Consequently, in October 2022, the Assam government hiked the wages of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767. However, home guards posted in tiger reserves like Manas TR have not been paid the increased wage, prompting them to protest in September 2023. Ahmed of the All Assam Home Guard Volunteers’ Welfare Association said they have yet to receive the increased wage. In addition to not being well paid or even paid regularly, the home guards--including those serving in tiger reserves--are also not beneficiaries of accidental and other fatal occupational hazards for which their lives are not insured. “We aren’t entitled to any benefits in case of death on duty that regular government employees are,” Ahmed said. He added that currently, there are over 200 families in Assam who have lost the sole earners, who were once engaged as home guards. The Van Rakshak Project (VRP), launched in 2000 by the Wildlife Trust of India, is the only accidental assurance scheme that covers temporary workers like home guards and casual workers in the frontline staff of protected areas. The VRP scheme provides an amount of Rs 1 lakh if a frontline personnel faces death or permanent disability due to an accident while on duty. In cases of injury, based on the nature of the injury and medical assistance required, the scheme provides an ex-gratia of up to Rs 25,000 to the victim.

Vulnerable to wildlife attacks, at loggerheads with the locals As a result of not being orientated towards wildlife management, the home guards and casual workers in the frontline staff are vulnerable to fatal encounters with wildlife. While there is no definite estimate, an Assam forest official said that more than a dozen frontline personnel in the state’s tiger reserves have lost their lives in the last 10 years, many of whom are home guards and casual workers. Dharanidhar Boro, a retired assistant field director of Manas TR well known for his contribution to tiger conservation, told IndiaSpend that casual workers and home guards have played a crucial role in Assam’s tiger reserves since their establishment. “Many of them have been victims of fatal encounters with wildlife and attacks from poachers,” he said. He narrated an incident from 1980 when a tiger mauled a casual labourer to death while severely injuring several others on multiple occasions.







Frontline forest personnel in Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

