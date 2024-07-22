Energy transition, a term that has a long history, has gathered momentum in the past decade or so, and in the Indian context it has further accelerated post the Conference of Parties 26ᵗʰ (COP26) meeting held in Glasgow in 2021.

In contrast, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's budget has risen from 0.17% to 0.27%, with the majority of funds directed towards Solar and Wind power, comprising 56.4% and 18.6% of the ministry's total expenditure respectively. Despite this upward trend, the current investment levels in renewables remain insufficient compared to the traditional energy sectors, underscoring the urgent need for increased funding to realise India's energy transition goals.

The Union Budget's emphasis on green growth is further evident from the expenditure data, which highlights a gradual pivot from conventional to renewable energy sources. For instance, budgetary allocations for ministries associated with traditional energy, like coal and petroleum and natural gas, have seen a decline from 0.034% in 2017-18 to 0.004% of total expenditure in 2024-25 for coal, and from 1.55% to 0.62% for petroleum and natural gas over the same period.

India's commitment to green growth and energy transition, as outlined in the "Amrit Kaal" budget in 2023-24, is evident in its policies and financial allocations. These efforts aim to reduce the economy's carbon intensity and create extensive green job opportunities. The National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2022, with a budget of Rs 19,744 crore ($2.47 billion), aims to contribute in the transition to low carbon intensity and reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports. Additionally, the Budget allocates Rs 35,000 crore ($4.23 billion) for priority capital investments towards energy transition, net-zero objectives, and energy security through the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

There is need to compensate for potential revenue losses and support a sustainable transition to a low-carbon economy. To achieve this, India must explore a mix of taxation and subsidy strategies including restructuring existing fossil taxes and subsidies. This article attempts to examine alternatives such as user taxes, a carbon tax to balance economic stability with environmental goals, and channelling fossil subsidies towards renewables - primarily Solar and Wind, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the Panchamrit action plan for India, to be achieved by 2030 and to pave the way for attaining a Net-Zero emissions target by 2070. Achieving energy transition goals will require investments in efficient and less polluting sources of energy, however, and as India shifts away from fossil taxes, revenue equivalent to 3.2% 2 of India’s GDP in 2019-20 will be lost. This is about one-third of the total indirect tax revenue collections for India.





Need for Fiscal Transition

The energy transition process has a two-fold impact on India's revenue collections. First, there will be a loss of a significant amount of tax revenue which is 3.2% of the GDP, translating into around 62% and 38% loss for the Union and State governments correspondingly ( Bhandari and Dwivedi, 2022) .

Second, there could be a contractionary impact on the economy resulting in a 2.12% reduction in nominal GDP if fossil taxes are removed, along with a reduction in the government expenditure by the same amount, without introducing any alternative mechanism (Verma and Bhandari, forthcoming 3 ). This is due to the decreased aggregate demand emanating from the government, as it will have reduced capacity to spend. Thus, the cost of inaction could be substantial, and the Government of India needs to find alternative sources of taxation.

To compensate for the revenue losses which could have helped in India’s economic growth, energy transition goals and other commitments of the Amrit Kaal budget, the government needs to find alternative methods of mobilising revenue, which necessitates a fiscal transition. Potential solutions include climate financing from developed countries or restructuring fossil taxes and subsidies in India. However, one cannot rely only on the former as financing by the developed world has been bleak .





Analysing the Fiscal Transition Mechanisms

This section delves into the distributional implications of replacing the fossil tax structure with other forms of taxes on economic efficiency, emissions intensity and equity in India, and the insights here are from the forthcoming publication at CSEP (Verma and Bhandari).

The possibility of restructuring the subsidies from disincentivising the fossils to incentivising the greener alternatives has also been examined. The following results are based on simulation exercises utilising an Environmentally-extended Social Accounting Matrix (E-SAM) developed at CSEP for 2019-20. E-SAM is an accounting database that combines information on the flow of inputs and outputs across various sectors of the economy and households along with its interaction with emissions from these sectors.





a. Restructuring Taxes

Considering various taxation instruments in India, which include direct and indirect taxes, potential revenue losses can be compensated by imposing new taxes or altering the existing ones. For direct taxes, revenue can be increased by raising tax rates, lowering minimum thresholds, or taxing currently non-taxable income sources like agricultural income.

However, the first two options may not generate sufficient revenue, and taxing agricultural income would require a constitutional amendment and further, is a sensitive area to target ( Bhandari et al., 2023 ). Furthermore, the share of direct taxes in GDP for India has historically been low and stagnant, currently around 6% of GDP, up from 2% between 1950 and 1990.

Therefore, exploring other taxation options is necessary. One option is to expand the Goods and Services Tax (GST) base by including items such as electricity, liquor, petroleum, and services like agricultural services, education, and banking. While this could generate significant revenues, it requires institutional changes and may divert substantial revenue sources from states, making implementation unlikely. Additionally, one can simply propose a proportionate increase in GST which has mild impacts on equity (0.05% and 0.06% increase in tax burdens on the lowest quantile in Rural and Urban areas respectively) and a marginal decline in real GDP by 0.18%.



Another option is to impose user taxes, a tax combination levied on electricity consumption and distance travelled. These taxes have the potential to generate significant revenues as electricity consumption and transportation are expected to rise with increasing incomes. User taxes may be difficult to levy institutionally, but are mild to strongly progressive 4 across quintiles of rural and urban households. However, they are likely to decrease the real GDP by 0.83% coupled with a minor increase in emissions intensity by 0.19%. Furthermore, this will only increase the relative prices of the electricity sector by around 1.3% on average.

The third option is levying a carbon tax that can generate significant revenues and address negative externalities by putting a price on emissions. A carbon tax on coal emissions positively impacts real GDP and simultaneously reduces emissions. However, it is regressive. A carbon tax on coal would only hasten the transition process but would not address the long-term fiscal challenge, because its revenues would decline eventually as emissions decrease to meet NetZero targets, hence it can offer a medium-term solution.



Further, implementing a carbon tax involves challenges such as monitoring emissions and mapping them to notional values (if subsumed under GST). Despite these challenges, a carbon tax is pragmatic and politically feasible, especially given the global push for carbon pricing (Verma & Bhandari, forthcoming).

All three options represent intrinsic trade-offs between economic efficiency, equity, and emissions, and hence these require careful consideration.



While country circumstances vary widely, lessons can be drawn from the Nordic experiences which are relevant to India and other developing countries seeking to recover fiscal space while addressing emissions. Iceland in 2010 levied a carbon tax on all fossil fuels and CO2-based vehicle taxes. Norway has used economic instruments like CO2 electricity taxes since the early 1990s, adding compensatory measures in 2001. Similar examples can also be found in Sweden and Denmark. GHG emissions per dollar of GDP have declined for Denmark, Finland, and Sweden relative to the OECD average from the early 1990s when carbon taxes were introduced. These Nordic countries are now among the lowest GHG emitters, highlighting the dual success of their tax restructuring strategies. India can leverage these insights to develop its fossil tax restructuring strategy, facilitating a smoother energy transition process.





b. Restructuring Fossil Subsidies

The gradual reduction and subsequent elimination of fossil fuel subsidies is required because they distort the market by incentivising environmentally unfriendly products and further contribute negatively to the fiscal deficit. In FY23, oil and gas subsidies in India rose by 63% through direct budgetary transfers to state-owned oil marketing companies, despite a 3% contraction in revenue receipts.

Coal has been subject to a low GST rate of 5% plus a Rs 400 Compensation cess. Further, subsidies for coal have increased from 13.16% in total share of energy subsidies in FY 2017 to 15.80% in FY 2023, reflecting the dependence on coal for producing 77% of India's energy needs (MOSPI).

Petroleum subsidies have remained stable between FY17 and FY23, except for a dip to 15.53% in FY22. Renewable energy subsidies have increased by 8% over FY22; however, they remain modest in comparison to fossil fuel subsidies, accounting for only 12% of overall fossil fuel subsidies. This highlights the urgent need for the government to address this divergence of subsidy amount between the renewables and fossils to achieve its energy transition targets.

The graph below illustrates that renewable energy constitutes only 5% of the total energy subsidies in FY23 allocated to energy sources. Therefore, reallocating subsidies from conventional energy sources to solar, wind, and other non-conventional sources will be crucial for achieving NetZero goals and mitigating the impact of falling revenues from fossil fuels.



