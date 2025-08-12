Golaghat, Assam: Najmin Nehar begins her day at 5 a.m. in Assam’s Golaghat district. By 7 a.m., she has finished cooking, cleaning, and bathing--often skipping breakfast--to head out for work. Her day involves long hours of travel, incessant phone calls, meetings with gram panchayat officials and women from self-help groups ( SHGs ), under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission ( NRLM ).

As a community resource person with Assam’s NRLM (Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission), Nehar’s role is to ensure that SHG women in the remote corners of Golaghat participate in drafting the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP)--a participatory tool meant to give rural communities a voice in local planning. Each GPDP is meant to reflect village-level priorities through “community-driven, decentralised planning”, according to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s (MoPR) GPDP portal. Prepared by each gram panchayat , the Plan outlines how resources will be allocated for economic development and social justice in their respective areas, incorporating inputs from both residents and elected representatives. The GPDP planning process has to be “comprehensive and based on participatory process which involves the full convergence with Schemes of all related Central Ministries / Line Departments related to 29 subjects enlisted in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution”, the website further mandates. But despite years of policy focus on making GPDP collaborative, and the work of field staff like Nehar, conversations with multiple stakeholders indicate that actual participation in the GPDP process remains weak. “Many gram panchayats generate demands in closed-door meetings without much participation from people in the village or SHG members, despite our efforts,” Nehar from Assam tells IndiaSpend. The same applies to ward-level planning (A ward is a smaller unit of the gram panchayat). “Ward members just write demands on a piece of paper. They don’t even hold ward sabhas (meetings). Unless these demands come directly from the community, nothing will change,” she adds. For 2024-25, while nearly 76% of gram panchayats across India have reported physical work aligned with their GPDPs, in Assam, the numbers tell a different story: nearly 80% of panchayats have prepared their plans, but only 1.4% have begun implementing them, according to the eGram Swaraj portal . “For the past one year, panchayat bodies in Assam have not been working. Elections took place in May 2025, and the panchayat body has only recently been constituted in July 2025. Hence such poor implementation for this year,” Naseema Begum, another NRLM community resource person and erstwhile ward member in Assam’s Nagaon explains.





Community-driven planning Article 243G of the Constitution empowers panchayats to function as institutions of self-government and mandates them to prepare plans for economic development and social justice. In 2015, following the mandate of the Constitution and recommendations of the 14th finance commission (which asked for greater sums to be devolved directly to local bodies), MoPR mandated GPDP preparation. “Two major shifts happened in 2015,” explains Joy Elamon, former director general of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration ( KILA ). “The centralised planning process ended after the Planning Commission got disbanded. Simultaneously, GPDP guidelines were rolled out by MoPR, drawing inspiration from Kerala’s 1990s People’s Plan Campaign for decentralisation. All 2.6 lakh gram panchayats in India were mandated to come up with their own plans at the village level in a participatory manner.” “Since 2018, GPDP preparation has been formalised through the annual People’s Plan Campaign ,” says Arindom Bora, project lead at Kudumbashree NRO, which supports the NRLM in establishing convergence between self-help groups under NRLM and panchayati raj institutions. “On October 2, all gram panchayats hold a special gram sabha--known as the GPDP gram sabha--where the final plan is presented to all the people in the village. Decentralisation, convergence with line departments and self-help group women, remain at the core of GPDPs.” “Parallely, greater funds began to be devolved to local bodies by the Centre. Both the 14th and 15th finance commissions mandated greater funds to be given to rural local bodies,” Elamon details, while talking about the evolution of GPDP. The 15th finance commission had recommended that the total size of the grant to local bodies be Rs 4.4 lakh crore for the period 2021-26. Of this, a sum of Rs 2.4 lakh crore is earmarked for rural local bodies. Since this devolution is tied to uploading the GPDPs on the ministry’s portal, there is a high compliance, with 99% panchayats uploading their Plans in 2024-25, Elamon says. “But the extent of actual participation of people in the preparation of these plans varies from state to state, depending on the history, society and local context.” An analysis of the E Gram Swaraj Portal for the year 2024-25 shows that over 77% of the total budget for gram panchayat development focuses on just five areas: sanitation, drinking water, roads, community systems and health.





A deeper analysis indicates that a significant portion of the total budget for gram panchayat development funds is sourced from the 15th Finance Commission funds and own funds of the gram panchayats, which together account for nearly 60% of the budgetary allocation. The remaining activities are supported by Union government schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act ( MGNREGA ), Jal Jeevan Mission , Swachh Bharat Mission etc., along with various State Finance Commission grants and state-specific schemes. “One reason why the focus is largely on drinking water, sanitation etc. is because of the nature of fund devolution,” says Bora. “The 15th finance commission recommends a distribution of funds to local bodies with 60% tied and 40% untied grants. The tied grants are earmarked for specific purposes, primarily for basic services like sanitation, solid waste management, waste water management, and drinking water supply. Additionally, most of the decisions on where the finance commission funds will be spent are actually taken by higher ups--at the block and district level, and not at the GP level,” he adds. “Focus on things like anganwadis, drinking water, sanitation through national guidelines may be a good thing in and of itself, but we need to ask to what extent this reflects the local priorities of the specific village and the community, which was the initial purpose of GPDP," Elamon says. This is corroborated by what community cadres articulate. “When we go to the gram panchayat saying self-help group women of the village have demanded a breast feeding centre, the panchayat functionaries say that they have orders from the higher-ups to focus on roads, land development, sanitation, drinking water etc. and that our demand will be taken up later,” Nehar argues. “That later never comes.”





