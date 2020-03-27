Globally, 23% Have Recovered So Far. And The US Has More Cases Than China Now

The United States reported 18,100 new COVID-19 cases on March 26, the highest daily increase so far. It now has more confirmed cases than China, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Globally, total confirmed cases have now reached 532,788. Of these, 24,077 have died--a rate of 4.5%--while 122,672 have recovered or have been discharged after treatment--a rate of close to 23%.

Almost 98% (83,942) of the total cases in the United States are active and 1,296 people have died. Italy still has the highest death toll in the world at 8,215, of which 662 deaths were reported yesterday.

Spain, which reported over 715 deaths in a day yesterday, is the second-worst affected country in Europe. The Spanish parliament has extended a countrywide lockdown until April 11.

The G20 held a summit on COVID-19 via teleconferencing, with the director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging countries to work together. “You have come together to confront the defining health crisis of our time,” he said, “We are at war with a virus that threatens to tear us apart--if we let it.”

(Compiled by Shreya Raman)