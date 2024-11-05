Mayurbhanj: The nondescript Durdura village, on the outskirts of the Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, is home to 30-odd families of the semi-nomadic Mankidia tribe. An offshoot of the Birhor tribe of the Chota Nagpur plateau, the Mankidias (also referred to as Mankirdias) are recognised as one of the 75 ‘particularly vulnerable tribal groups’ ( PVTGs ) in India. At last count , the population of the tribe was a little over 2,000, living mostly in Mayurbhanj district.

In September 2024, the tribe was granted habitat rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006.







However, the news of this landmark decision is yet to reach many members of the community. Souven Mankidia, in his 50s, was initially dismissive when questioned about habitat rights. “We had several meetings, but nothing has come of it,” he said, seemingly unaware of the recent development. His expression softened on being told of the recent development. “Forest is everything to us,” he said. “Our parents and forefathers relied on it for survival. It was our home until the government relocated us to this village after Similipal was declared a national park in 1980], forcing us to look for other means of survival. Even now, venturing into the forest carries the constant threat of harassment from forest officials. Habitat rights are our only hope of reclaiming our ancestral heritage.”







Habitat rights legally sanction tribal communities living in a particular geographical area, securing their ancestral lands, cultural practices and livelihoods. The Act states that “habitat includes the area comprising the customary habitat and such other habitats in reserved forests and protected forests, of primitive tribal groups and pre-agricultural communities and other forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes”. Historically, indigenous communities have been subjected to decades of deprivation. A seminal study by Madhav Gadgil and Ramchandra Guha, published in December 2012, highlights how colonial practices led to British control over forests. The Indian Forest Act of 1865, the Indian Forest Act of 1878, and the Indian Forest Act 1927 prioritised commercial interests and restricted local communities’ access to forest resources. The Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act of 1996 and the Biological Diversity Act of 2002 aimed to empower local communities by granting them self-governance and resource management rights. These laws also recognised the rights of local and indigenous communities over biological resources and traditional knowledge. However, both these Acts faced implementation challenges.







After the Forest Rights Act 2006, the Baigas from the Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh became the first PVTG to be accorded habitat rights in 2016. Besides, Chhattisgarh (Kamar and Baiga tribes) and Maharashtra (Maria Gond) have also accorded habitat rights. In Odisha, the Paudi Bhuyan of Deogarh district was the first PVTG to be officially accorded habitat rights in March 2024, while the Juangs, Chuktia Bhunjia, Saora and Dongria Kondhs have been granted approval subsequently. The four approved habitat rights are expected to be officially handed over to the communities this month.





Habitat rights in Odisha In Odisha, after several rounds of discussions among stakeholders, the ST & SC Department in 2022 directed the collectors to expedite determining and recognising habitat rights under the Forest Rights Act of 2006. “The District Level Committee (DLC), headed by the Collector, initiates the process by identifying traditional community leaders and documenting their historical rights,” Y. Giri Rao, Director of non-profit Vasundhara based in Odisha, explains. “After mapping these rights and sharing them with the Gram Sabha for consent, the Sub-Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) prepares a report and submits it to DLC for final approval.”







The habitat rights map of Durdura village. Photo courtesy: Vasundhara



Vasundhara, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute ( SCSTRTI ) played a crucial role in researching the uniqueness of Odisha’s 13 PVTGs. They also conducted extensive interactive sessions with district collectors to enhance their understanding of habitat rights. IndiaSpend has reached out to Odisha’s ST & SC Development department for comment on the implementation of habitat rights to PVTGs, and the challenges in the process. We will update this story when we receive a response.

Development over the years For generations, the Mankidias have relied on the forest for their livelihood, crafting ropes from Siali leaves and weaving baskets. They would also engage in traditional hunting practices, such as trapping monkeys (which was disallowed later). This Austro-Asiatic community was once semi-nomadic and roamed the forests, collecting produce and selling their handicrafts in nearby villages. They lived in temporary, dome-shaped leaf huts known as ‘Kumbhas’. However, the traditional practices were curtailed, forcing the younger generation to seek alternative livelihoods. “My children have no idea about our traditional way of life. They can’t imagine living in ‘Kumbhas’ or roaming the forests. Our cultural heritage and traditional knowledge are fading away. We are losing the very essence of our tribe,” says Souven.







The habitat rights will not only ensure the indigenous and local communities have legal access to forests and resources that they have historically relied on, but also help preserve the cultural practices, knowledge systems and traditions that are intricately linked with their natural surroundings. Several studies in the past have highlighted the crucial role of local communities in forest conservation, both globally and in India. Experts believe that habitat rights can further strengthen this connection. “Indigenous communities have a long history of living in harmony with nature, and their traditional knowledge systems are tailored to the local ecosystems,” says Giri Rao. “Habitat rights enable these communities to continue practising conservation methods that are often more sustainable and ecologically sensitive than modern interventions. “The indigenous territories often overlap with some of the world’s most bio-diverse ecosystems. Many rare and endangered species thrive in areas managed by them, as their traditional land-use systems often create diverse micro-habitats. This can help in the survival of the species which may otherwise become extinct by modern land-use practices.”

Challenges ahead While granting habitat rights is a crucial first step, researchers believe that the battle for the preservation of PVTG communities is far from over. The younger generations, unlike their forefathers, have a diminished connection to the forest and are less interested in traditional knowledge and livelihood skills such as honey collection, rope-making and basket weaving. This decline in interest is primarily due to the low income generated from these traditional practices. In Durdura village, for instance, younger generations are increasingly turning to daily wage labour, particularly in construction activities. Some even migrate to places like Chennai and Gujarat in search of higher-paying daily labour work.







