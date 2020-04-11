Five states now have more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Five states in India now have more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and together account for nearly 60% of all cases nationwide.

Telangana follows Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan into the list of states with over 500 cases, as of 5 p.m. on April 11, health ministry data showed. Mumbai alone has 1,182 cases--higher than any other state.

Telangana has reported two of the three deaths nationwide since 8 a.m. on April 11, taking its death toll to nine. The state’s bulletin reveals 12 deaths--11 by April 4, and the 12th on April 9. Delhi, which has 12% of all COVID-19 cases, reported one more death taking its total deaths to 14.

Maharashtra, the state with the most cases and deaths, and Karnataka have also extended the 21-day lockdown, after Odisha and Punjab announced similar extensions yesterday.

With 189 cases detected today, Mumbai’s total has now reached 1,182. Eleven more deaths took the city’s toll to 75--68% of the casualties in Maharashtra, which has reported 1,574 cases and 110 deaths, per health ministry data. Data released by the state government show 1,666 cases in Maharashtra.

In the absence of lockdown, India would have had 820,000 cases by April 15 (at 41% growth, cumulative) or 120,000 cases (at 29% growth), Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry said. On April 10, he had denied such a study existed. He has called it an “analysis” at a press conference on April 11.

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)