Benaulim and Jaipur: Several countries have reduced the gap between doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (branded Covishield in India) to eight weeks in response to the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19. Recent studies both in India and internationally have also shown greater effectiveness of two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine compared to a single dose, especially against the Delta variant. India, however, has not reduced the existing 12- to 16-week dosage interval for Covishield.



Some recent studies in India, including at Max hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) and at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, found more breakthrough infections in healthcare workers who had had only one dose of the Covishield vaccine versus two doses.



Nearly half (48.4%) of 597 healthcare workers at four Max hospitals in the NCR who had taken a single dose of the Covishield vaccine, and 25.3% of those fully vaccinated, had breakthrough infections during the Delta variant surge in the capital, the pre-print from August 2021 says. One dose of the vaccine should not be expected to offer much protection against the Delta variant, but "there were no severe infections leading to hospitalisations," the study found. The Max study recommended the dosage interval for Covishield be reduced to six weeks. In the study at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a pre-print published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine in August, a single dose of Covishield offered little protection (18%) against symptomatic infections with the Delta variant, which is lower than that shown by other studies, including those done at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, in June (61%) and by Public Health England (30%). Against moderate to severe disease, full immunisation with Covishield afforded 67% protection, but those with one dose had only 37% protection. Full immunisation provided 76% protection against the need for oxygen therapy, but a single dose only 53%. The fully immunised had 97% protection against death and the partly vaccinated, 69%, the study at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital found. "Two doses are definitely better than one," said Jameel. Why a longer gap is suitable for India The rationale of a longer gap between doses is based on the scientific fact that "to maximise the immune response of a vaccine, you should have as long a gap as possible", Gagandeep Kang , a virologist and professor at CMC, Vellore, told IndiaSpend. When the gap between doses was longer, the efficacy of the vaccine was about 90%, while in trials with a shorter gap, the efficacy was about 60%, said Jameel. "Several studies show that even one dose of the vaccines afford decent protection from severe disease and mortality," he added. For instance, the study by CMC Vellore showed 70% protection from hospitalisation with a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, going up to 77% with two doses. "This study would have been critical in driving India's policy of maximising one-dose coverage," said Jameel. The study of 8,991 staff, vaccinated between January 21 and April 30, 2021, and published in June 2021, did not look at variants responsible for the second wave or distinguish between Covishield and Covaxin; however, 93.4% (8,394) of the staff received Covishield. The Delta variant was found in 96% of samples sequenced from Tamil Nadu in May, per data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium.