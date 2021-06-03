Siolim, Goa: Ramesh Ram, 31, is listed as a textile industry staff worker in the administration's database of migrant workers in south west Bihar's Kaimur district. But for the last three years, Ram has worked as a contract labourer among the tens of thousands employed at the Alang ship-breaking and recycling yard in Gujarat, making enough to get by.



Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare , Census of India

Note: Data are for May 23-29 Once the virus enters rural areas, it would definitely lead to an economic impact, warned Himanshu (who goes by only one name), an associate professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. "This distress won't be immediately captured by the aggregate GDP [gross domestic product] numbers; it will only show after some time. [But] there will be a much longer impact on [rural] incomes [which] will affect rural demand," he told IndiaSpend. India's economy contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21, marking its worst performance in over four decades, the government announced on May 31, 2021. The economic impact of the second wave would be less than last year, India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on the same day. This follows a similar assessment by the finance ministry, which said that the second wave would have "muted economic impact". On May 6, a senior finance ministry official reportedly said that according to the ministry's internal assessment, the economic impact "may lead to around 1 percentage point loss of GDP compared to starting estimates". IndiaSpend has asked the finance ministry about the basis for this assessment, but they didn't respond even after we followed up. We will update the article if they reply. "The finance ministry's diagnosis fits in the general pattern of official complacency that has characterised this crisis from the beginning," Jean Drèze, economist and visiting professor at the Department of Economics in Ranchi University, told IndiaSpend. "It is possible, of course, that the second wave of Covid-19 will cause less damage to the economy than the first. But the impact on people's livelihoods could be worse because their reserves are depleted. In any case, it is important to prepare for the worst." Himanshu said that this assessment is nothing more than something that came out of a mathematical formula. "We will reach a situation where aggregate GDP numbers go up, there will be a recovery because of a low base [effect] from last year. But this is something that is more of a statistical artefact than the real change that will happen. So what we are basically going to see is a painful recovery of a prolonged period of distress and a situation where the recovery will be skewed sharply [so that] inequality will be felt in all dimensions." Rising unemployment, shrinking wages Even if agricultural production is robust this year, [the fear of the virus spreading in rural areas] could affect agricultural supply chains, which would have a bearing on the rural economy, Sridhar Kundu , a senior research analyst at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali, told IndiaSpend. Moreover, since April-August 2020, both farm and non-farm wage growth in rural India has plummeted , according to credit rating agency India Ratings and Research. "About 70% of India's population lives in rural areas and if both farm and non-farm economy get affected, it will have a significant impact on rural demand and consumption because the marginal propensity to consume (MPC)--an economic metric that measures the proportion of extra income that is spent on consumption--is higher in rural areas. So if we don't have a higher MPC [in rural areas], it will affect our [economic] growth because higher MPC has a multiplier effect on the economy. Unless people have enough cash in hand, how are they going to consume?" said Kundu. "As rural demand will come down, so will [India's] scale of growth prospects." India's rural non-farm economy contributed about 60% to total rural incomes, according to a NITI Aayog study in 2017.

In the week ended May 16, 2021, rural unemployment doubled to about 14% within a week, and remained closer to 14% a week later, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). By May 30, it moved closer to 10%.