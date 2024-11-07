Mumbai: Another year and another climate conference is upon us, this one in Azerbaijan. It will start off on a positive note for India which recently hit the 200 GW mark in its non-fossil fuels installed capacity, or how much power it can produce from energy sources such as solar and wind. But the world is still far behind in its attempt to halt the juggernaut of global warming, and India can do better.

Globally, developed countries have not only failed to halt their emissions but are also faltering on their promises to deliver climate finance. The world is still way off the mark to limit the earth’s temperature rise under 2 degree Celsius (°C), let alone a more stringent target of 1.5°C by the end of this century. New analysis shows that if India is to contribute to limiting global warming under 1.5°C, it is far behind in adding to its solar and wind energy capacity. At the current pace of rollout, India will fall short of the needed capacity in 2030 by 140 GW of solar and 70 GW of wind. This is also in line with the target to triple renewable energy as agreed in last year’s conference. IndiaSpend wrote to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) with questions on why India is lagging behind the target, what India plans to do to scale up renewable energy and phase down thermal power, problems in scaling up solar and wind, and when India will submit its updated Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Adding fuel to fire Since the 1980s , each decade has been warmer than the previous one and the past nine years have been the warmest on record. 2023 was the warmest year on record by a huge margin, and 2024 carries on the trend. An example of warming in 2024 is that Mount Fuji in Japan has been without snowfall for the longest period in the last 130 years. Global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) set a new record in 2023 with a 1.3% increase from 2022 levels. This increase is more than the annual rise in the decade before the pandemic (2010–2019), when GHG emissions grew at an average of 0.8% per year. GHG emissions across the G20 members also increased in 2023 and accounted for 77% of global emissions. If all African Union countries are added to the G20 total, more than doubling the number of countries from 44 to 99, total emissions increased by just 5 percentage points to 82%. India has the highest increase in total GHG emissions between 2022-23 at 6.1% followed by China at 5.2%. But India is way behind in per capita GHG emissions as well as historic emissions. In simple words, developed countries have contributed the most to the mess we are in. That is why there has been a growing outcry over developed countries not setting a new climate finance target . This finance is critical for countries like India to decarbonise its economy and reach net zero.













India has asked that developing countries be given $1 trillion a year in climate finance.